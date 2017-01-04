Snow, crashes close I-84 in E. Oregon

Multiple crashes along I-84 in eastern Oregon prompted ODOT to close the road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: ODOT)

ONTARIO - A 150-mile stretch of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was shut down Wednesday evening due to multiple crashes and slide-offs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) closed I-84 in both directions between Pendleton and Ontario. Officials say snow, wind and ice were creating challenging driving conditions for all travelers.

The interstate was reopened as of around 9:45 p.m.

For the latest on road conditions in eastern Oregon, visit tripcheck.com or call (800) 977-6368



Copyright 2016 KTVB