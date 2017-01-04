Snow, crashes close I-84 in E. Oregon

ONTARIO - A 150-mile stretch of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was shut down Wednesday evening due to multiple crashes and slide-offs.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) closed I-84 in both directions between Pendleton and Ontario. Officials say snow, wind and ice were creating challenging driving conditions for all travelers.
The interstate was reopened as of around 9:45 p.m.
For the latest on road conditions in eastern Oregon, visit tripcheck.com or call (800) 977-6368
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs