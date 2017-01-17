Severe weather closes I-84 in eastern Oregon

Traffic camera on I-84 at Ladd Creek Summit (Photo: ODOT)

BAKER CITY, Ore. - A section of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon is closed Tuesday evening due to crashes, blowing snow, high winds, and hazardous conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.

The westbound lanes of I-84 are closed between Baker City and Pendleton, a stretch of about 85 miles.

ODOT says icy and snowy conditions can be expected along many eastern Oregon highways. The high winds are making matters worse by creating snow drifts and potential for downed trees or powerlines.

I-84 is also closed in western Oregon through the Columbia River Gorge - between Troutdale and Hood River - because of ice and and hazardous conditions.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution on the roads, and to check Tripcheck.com before traveling the interstate in eastern Oregon.

