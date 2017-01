A person was killed after being trapped by a Sound Transit Light Rail train in Seattle, Jan. 23, 2017. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- A person was killed after being trapped by a Sound Transit Link Light Rail train Monday morning.

It happened in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The incident caused a temporary service disruption between the Rainier Beach and Columbia City stations.

