Crews working on I-90 will mean closures this week

Associated Press , KING 8:28 AM. PST February 21, 2017

The Washington state Department of Transportation says starting Wednesday through Friday, there will be single-lane closures in both directions just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

Those closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 90 will also shut down at night.

The westbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the Stampede Pass interchange. Eastbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. near the Gold Creek area.

