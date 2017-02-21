Crews working on I-90 will mean closures this week

I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass. (WSDOT) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

The Washington state Department of Transportation says starting Wednesday through Friday, there will be single-lane closures in both directions just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

Those closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 90 will also shut down at night.

The westbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. near the Stampede Pass interchange. Eastbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. near the Gold Creek area.

