Bill would improve late night King County Metro service

SEATTLE – Over the course of five years, the late-night Metro ridership has increased over 20 percent. Recently, due to this increase of ridership, King County Executive Dow Constantine submitted to King County Council a form of legislation that will expand and improve upon the late-night service in Seattle.

"We live in a fast-growing region, and late-night mobility is critical for nightshift workers to support their families, for travelers on early-morning flights, and for those out enjoying Seattle's arts and music scene," Constantine said in a press release. "Metro's partnership with the City of Seattle makes our late-night transit network easier to use and more accessible for everyone at all hours."

The pursuit of creating the late night service expansion package was due to a public outreach process that received over 4,500 responses and helped identify those in need of late night transit options. These individuals include Seattleites in jobs with late-night or early morning work shifts, travelers and workers commuting between downtown to Sea-Tac Airport after 1 a.m., those enjoying Seattle’s nightlife, and low income and vulnerable populations.

There are over 40 routes offered by Metro. Some are classified as late night service, such as the three Night Owl routes 82, 83, and 84 that travel in Seattle neighborhoods between 2:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. These specific routes are fully funded by the City of Seattle.

With this newly proposed legislation, 11,000 annual service hours will be invested in, and routes 82, 83, and 84, which are currently only available during night owl hours, will be added to all-day routes. Additional improvements include two additional late-night round trips on routes 3, 5, 11, and 70, serving neighborhoods such as Capitol Hill, Central Area, Eastlake, Fremont, Green Lake, Phinney Ridge, Queen Anne, and University District. Further improvements include routes 65 and 67, which will travel to areas such as Northgate for the first time. Other cross town connections will expand late-night bus options that will avoid going through downtown entirely.

This legislation will also provide an additional 2,000 service hours that will permit bus drivers to take adequate restroom breaks, increase transit options between Tukwila to Sea-Tac Airport, and increase all-night hourly frequencies for services on the RapidRide C, D, and E lines.

"Giving people affordable, reliable, and convenient transportation choices is key to Seattle's top two priorities – equity and sustainability," Mayor Ed Murray said in a press release. "This is particularly important for working families and people of color who are hit disproportionately by the increasing cost of transportation, which is nearly $10,000 a year on average."

About $7.7 million is invested in by Metro and its partners to all bus routes system operating between midnight and 5 a.m. If the proposal were to come into effect, which is estimated to be in September 2017, an increase of $730,000, with $500,000 from the City of Seattle, would be added to the current $7.7 million.

