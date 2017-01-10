Interstate 84 closed from Troutdale to Hood River

Highway 26 at a standstill (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- While the early evening commute mostly went by without a hitch, traffic was at a gridlock on many roads after 8 p.m.

Interstate 84 was closed in both directions at about 10 p.m. from Troutdale to Hood River. Check TripCheck for latest road updates

Southbound I-5 was at a standstill for times. Cars were once again stuck on Highway 26, much like they were during a snow storm this past December.

A bus spun out and blocked southbound I-405 near the Burnside overpass.

TriMet is advising people to avoid travel if necessary as some bus lines have been stopped, others moved to snow routes, and some delayed.hey advise checking your route before heading out. Click here for TriMet alerts

The morning commute is likely to be difficult with inches of snow still on the road. Many school districts, including Portland, Beaverton, North Clackamas, Vancouver and Lake Oswego are closed on Wednesday.

Click here for list of closures

