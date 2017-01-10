Interstate 84 closed from Troutdale to Hood River

PORTLAND, Ore. -- While the early evening commute mostly went by without a hitch, traffic was at a gridlock on many roads after 8 p.m.
Interstate 84 was closed in both directions at about 10 p.m. from Troutdale to Hood River. Check TripCheck for latest road updates
Southbound I-5 was at a standstill for times. Cars were once again stuck on Highway 26, much like they were during a snow storm this past December.
A bus spun out and blocked southbound I-405 near the Burnside overpass.
@KGWTraffic @KGWNews @Zaffino Can't. Look. Away. pic.twitter.com/if5IYRxdm5— Samantha Sotomura (@SSotomura) January 11, 2017
TriMet is advising people to avoid travel if necessary as some bus lines have been stopped, others moved to snow routes, and some delayed.hey advise checking your route before heading out. Click here for TriMet alerts
The morning commute is likely to be difficult with inches of snow still on the road. Many school districts, including Portland, Beaverton, North Clackamas, Vancouver and Lake Oswego are closed on Wednesday.
