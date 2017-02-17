Driving Smart: The best cars for first-time drivers

Via Cars.com (Photo: Cars.com)

First-time drivers often dream of fast, sleek sports cars. But really, that’s about the worst choice you can make – whether you’re the owner-to-be or the bank. (That’s the parents.) New drivers need safe, reliable transportation that won’t leave you penniless. Try these 2017 models on for size:

2017 Toyota Yaris iA

First off is the Toyota Yaris iA, a nimble sedan with a lot of tech features for its starting price below $17,000. It has excellent crash-test ratings and a standard low-speed collision warning system with automatic braking to boot.

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Next up is the Chevrolet Sonic, which drives like a bigger car than it is. The multimedia display offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which teen drivers will love. And parents, both systems basically take over your phone, which reduces the potential for junior to text and drive.

2017 Honda Fit and 2017 Honda HR-V

Then there’s the Honda Fit hatchback and related HR-V crossover. Both are small but useful runabouts with exceptional versatility; well-equipped base models start below $20,000.

2017 Mazda3 and 2017 Mazda CX-3

In the same vein are the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-3. The Mazda3 remains one of the more fun-to-drive options, while the CX-3 is a comfortable crossover with an affordable all-wheel-drive option.

2017 Nissan Sentra and 2017 Toyota Prius c

Finally, the Nissan Sentra delivers rock-solid, sub-$20,000 value and a lot of room, while the Toyota Prius c hybrid will keep a lid on the gas bill so you can save for college instead. Or blow it all on video games and concert tickets.

