Copy of White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass remain closed

Snoqualmie Pass is closed until Thursday. Photo: WSDOT. (Photo: Custom)

White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass remain closed Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

US 2 over Stevens Pass reopened shortly after midnight Wednesday. Drivers are required to use traction tires.

WSDOT will update provide an update on Snoqualmie Pass conditions in North Bend early Thursday morning.

Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes closed Wednesday evening due to avalanche danger. White Pass closed Wednesday afternoon due to a snow slide at milepost 165 near Wild Cat Creek.

Pass reports

Traffic cams

Weather alerts

WSDOT Passes on Twitter

Copyright 2017 KING