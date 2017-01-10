Zillow gives $5 million toward UW computer science building

View from Mason Road (NE corner, looking west toward Allen Center) (Photo: UW)

SEATTLE - Online real-estate company Zillow has pledged $5 million toward the cost of the University of Washington's new computer science building.



The Seattle Times reports that the Zillow Group announced the donation on Tuesday, marking the first time the Seattle-based company has made a major corporate donation.



Zillow is only the most recent technology company to donate to the university's planned $110 million project. Other big contributors have included Microsoft, which kicked off the drive with a $10 million donation in June 2015, and Amazon, which pledged another $10 million in October of last year.



In all, $55.7 million has been pledged for the building.

