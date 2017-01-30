Tech giants and CEOs respond to executive order

Microsoft:
Our thoughts on yesterday's U.S. Executive Order on Immigration https://t.co/XaVk2z1sQj on @LinkedIn— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 28, 2017
Starbucks:
Message from Howard Schultz to @Starbucks partners: Living Our Values in Uncertain Times https://t.co/WoHkS3N9fB— Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) January 29, 2017
Expedia (via our media partner, Geekwire):
Trending: Internal memo: Expedia’s CEO, a former Iranian refugee, slams Trump’s ‘reactionary’ visa crackdown https://t.co/B1Gzg2oBCL— GeekWire (@geekwire) January 30, 2017
Amazon (via our media partner, Geekwire):
A portion of an @amazon internal memo to employees on @POTUS executive order on immigration. Story: https://t.co/xjVrS38OVY pic.twitter.com/MsS1rGcAVU— GeekWire (@geekwire) January 29, 2017
Facebook:
Twitter:
11% of Syrian immigrants to the U.S. are business owners, more than triple that of U.S.-born business owners https://t.co/cU9UMKcG4r— jack (@jack) January 28, 2017
Airbnb:
Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017
Netflix:
Lyft:
3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx— logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017
Uber:
Our CEO's reaction to immigration order: "We'll compensate drivers impacted by the ban pro bono for next 3 months." https://t.co/meCT1ahEjH— Uber (@Uber) January 29, 2017
Google:
This is Google's largest crisis campaign ever. https://t.co/AU2EOZCdb7— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 30, 2017
