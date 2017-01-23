Laminated glass may have made breaking glass difficult for SPD officer

Broken glass Spokane Police officer saves woman

SPOKANE, Wash. – After seeing the incredible rescue efforts of Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering as he saved a woman from a burning car on Friday, many people wondered Monday why it was so difficult for him to beak the glass.

Even Schwering said he thought he would take one swing and the window would shatter.

The woman who was trapped, Kim Novak, said she tried everything she could think of to break her car door windows after her car lost power and caught fire.

She said she beat on the window and even laid down on her back across the center console and kicked at the window – only to get nowhere.

When Officer Schwering arrived, he struggled to. Eventually he was able to break out a hole in the driver’s side window. Just big enough for Novak to get through.

“I just ripped the glass out,” Officer Schwering said.

So why was it so difficult?

Novak said her 2012 Chevy Malibu had laminated glass windows. Several people in the auto glass industry said that type of window glass is made of multiple layers of glass and put together with a plastic material.

The Enhandced Protective Glass Automotive Association said the benefits to that type of glass include outside noise reduction, protection from UV light, and it is difficult for people to shatter. The goal of that last bit is to deter vandals, and it is safer during a car crash.

Those in the auto glass industry said laminated glass is meant to be stronger. It is usually used for windshields to keep people from flying through them during a crash.

So that is likely why Officer Schwering had to work so hard to break Novak’s window to get her out – and why it did not shatter.

EPGAA said there are several makes and models if cars that use laminated glass as opposed to tempered glass which can be shattered more easily.

Novak said this one of the lessons she has learned about the whole experience and hopes others will learn about their cars’ features as well.

If you want to know what types of glass your car window has you can contact your car dealer.

