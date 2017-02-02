How to add KING 5 to your Amazon Echo flash briefing

KING 5 News produces a news report specifically for Alexa-enabled devices, such as Echo or Echo Dot.

It’s easy to add this twice-daily report, simply say: “Alexa, add KING 5 News." You can also search for "KING 5 News" in the Skills section of the Alexa app, if you prefer.

KING 5 "Skill" inside the Amazon Alexa App.

Once you’ve added KING 5 News to your flash briefings, just say: “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or "Alexa, what's in the news?"

To disable an item from your flash briefings, or change the order, use the Alexa app on your smartphone.

