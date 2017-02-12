GeekWire: Melinda Gates on the importance (and lack) of big data in global health

Melinda Gates speaking at the tenth anniversary of the University of Washington’s Department of Global Health. (University of Washington Photo) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Philanthropist and former Microsoft exec Melinda Gates said this week that the data we have on global health is improving — in part because of projects undertaken by the Gates Foundation and other philanthropic organizations — but there’s still a long way to go.

Speaking at an event marking the tenth anniversary of the University of Washington’s Department of Global Health on Wednesday night, Gates said collaboration between science, tech, and global health organizations is one reason they’re starting to see more data.

One local collaboration, between data analytics company Tableau and global health nonprofit PATH, is aiming to use data to eradicate Malaria in Zambia by 2020.

Another great example of data as a driving force is contraception access. Gates is a collaborator in Family Planning 2020, a global collaboration that is aiming to help 120 million women in developing countries access contraceptives.

