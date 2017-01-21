Zags move to 19-0, Williams-Goss injured

Jan 21, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) goes up for a shot against Portland Pilots center Ray Barreno (32) during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 points as No. 4 Gonzaga beat short-handed Portland 73-52 on Saturday night to remain the only unbeaten team in Division I.

Williams-Goss did leave the game early, though, and was seen on crutches after the contest.



Przemek Karnowski added 12 points for Gonzaga (19-0, 7-0 West Coast), which has a nation's best 19-game winning streak. It is the best start in program history.



Gabe Taylor scored 13 points and Jazz Johnson 12 for Portland (9-10, 2-5), which has lost five games in a row. The Pilots played without leading scorer Alec Wintering, who earlier Saturday was declared out for the season with a torn ACL.



Gonzaga, which has won seven straight over Portland, never trailed despite shooting 45 percent from the field. Portland was worse, shooting just 32 percent.



Gonzaga opened the game with a 12-1 run and the Pilots did not make their first field goal until five minutes were gone.





Here's an update on @NigelWG5. Doesn't seem too concerned. Sleep easy #Zags...your team is 19-0. pic.twitter.com/F9MkaIZQI8 — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) January 22, 2017

