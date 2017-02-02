Zags break three-point record in blowout of BYU

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs picked up a statement win in the West Coast Conference on Thursday night, defeating second-place BYU, 87-52 at home in front of a second-straight sellout crowd of 6,000.

The Zags shot 68 percent from three, making 17 of their 25 attempts, school records in percentage and made threes. Those marks also set new highs inside the McCarthey Athletic Center, for either the Zag men or women.

Emma Stach led the Zags going five-of-seven from deep for 17 points, a career high. She added seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Laura Stockton was the only other Zag in double-figures, speaking to the great balance of the Zags, as she scored 12 points and led with five assists. Emma Wolfram led the Zags with eight rebounds, a season high, and blocked two shots. The Gonzaga bench outscored the Cougars’ reserves, 40-17, and all six GU players off the bench had four or more points.

The Cougars scored the first two points of the game, but Gonzaga responded with 12-straight points in response. Jill Barta, who finished with eight points, hit two threes in the first quarter as GU led 17-6 after one. Four minutes into the second quarter with GU ahead 23-10, the Zags scored 11-straight points thanks to three three-pointers from Stach. Makenlee Williams, who finished with nine points on three long-range buckets, hit two threes before half and GU led 39-16 at the break.

Five minutes into the third quarter the Cougars were able to trim the lead to 17, 45-28, but the Zags finished the quarter on a 12-4 run after a three from Chandler Smith and layups from Stockton and Kiara Kudron, who also finished with five assists, and GU led 57-32 after three. Jessie Loera (2), Stach, Zhané Templeton (2), and Williams all hit threes in the fourth quarter, as GU ended the game with their largest lead of the game, 87-52.

“It was a really solid game by us in a lot of ways, and I think it’s because we’re making the extra pass, we’re making the easy pass, we’re doing all of the little things and the things we had planned defensively as well,” Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier said. “For me, more so than the threes, we did such a good job on those guys. They are very talented players offensively, and to hold them to the percentages and the point totals that they ended up with, it took everybody.”

As good as the Zags offense was, shooting 52.9 percent from the field, they held BYU to 29.6 percent shooting from the field and 2-of-16 from three. Gonzaga won the rebounding battle, 34-31, and scored 21 points off 16 BYU turnovers with 12 steals, and dished 23 assists, the second-highest total this year. The game tied the largest margin of victory in a WCC game under coach Fortier.

The Zags remained alone in first place with their ninth-straight win, and will travel to Santa Clara for a 2 pm game on Saturday.

Gonzaga Athletics