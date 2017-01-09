WSU's Salave'a leaving WSU for Oregon

Dec 21, 2013; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive line coach Joe Salave'a reacts against the Colorado State Rams during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Monday brought with it some disconcerting news for the Washington State football program. Oregon's new head coach Willie Taggart is poaching Cougs' defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.

The news was first reported by Aaron Fentress of CSN Northwest, and has since been confirmed by multiple outlets, including the Seattle Times and COUGFan.com

Source: Oregon Ducks close to hiring defensive line coach Joe Salave'a away from WSU #GoDucks https://t.co/3iKjRSzeX1 pic.twitter.com/Z8nijk1okS — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 10, 2017

This a huge loss for WSU, especially with him jumping to a Pac-12 North rival. Salave'a has been on staff since Mike Leach arrived, and was promoted to Assistant Head Coach in 2015. Aside from doing a stellar job with the Cougars' defensive front, he is a key recruiter. The native of American Samoa has made the area an important part of the program's talent base.

Oregon vs wsu 2017 ���� — Hercules Mata'afa (@herculesuluao50) January 10, 2017 What makes the move interesting is the fact that it is in essence a lateral move. Salave'a is not taking a coordinator job, instead taking over the defensive line in Eugene

Perhaps his most important understudy seemed to provide further confirmation of the move. WSU star defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa tweeted Monday night in anticipation of his program's meeting with his former coach's new team in 2017.

