WSU rolls over Kent's contract through 2021-2022

Feb 1, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. The Bruins won 95-79. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University Director of Athletics Bill Moos has rolled over Head Basketball Coach Ernie Kent’s contract through the 2021-22 season. No other terms of the contract were released.

“Ernie and I met following the season and had great dialogue regarding the upward trend in our men’s basketball program,” said Moos. “There have been a few staff changes and our recruiting continues to make positive strides. I am confident in the direction Cougar Basketball is headed.”

Kent completed his third season with the Cougars in 2016-17, holding a 36-57 record at Washington State. WSU won four more games than the prior season in 2016-17, and for the third-straight year, a Cougar was named to a Pac-12 All-Conference squad, as senior Josh Hawkinson was named to the second team. Freshman Malachi Flynn became the first Cougar to be named Pac-12 All-Freshman since 2012, as he picked up honorable mention accolades. Kent holds a 360-311 career record and his 123 conference wins rank him 15th-best in Pac-12 history.

“I am very thankful for the support and belief that President Schulz and Bill Moos have shown me and this basketball program,” Kent said. “There’s a positive energy that surrounds this program, and it starts from the top. I’m very excited for the future of Cougar basketball.”

KREM