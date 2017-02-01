Storm's Breanna Stewart joined LAX protests, was inspired

Aug 7, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; United States forward/center Breanna Stewart leads the team back on to the court against Senegal during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Youth Arena. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke)

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart didn't think twice about heading to Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night to join the protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban, which bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

So the WNBA Rookie of the Year, who was in Los Angeles rehabbing a knee injury, was one of a few hundred people to go to the airport .

"I play for Team USA. My dad wears an American flag tank top. I feel deeply patriotic, but I also recognize how privileged I have been, and this ban just goes against everything that makes me proud to be an American," Stewart told The Associated Press in an email Monday night. "I felt like I needed to be a part of fighting for what is right. It's moments like this where you have to take a side, and joining in felt like the right thing to do. It was more, how could I not go?"

Stewart said it was her first protest .

"It really puts things into perspective. We were out there fighting for other human's safety," Stewart said. "Even in the biggest games (of basketball), you're fighting to do your best, for your teammates and to represent all the work you have put in, but it's not life and death. Though there might be less pressure on me personally because I'm just developing my voice as an activist and there to support the lawyers, etc., who are fighting the battle in court, this is a life and death issue."





Associated Press