Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31

Photo by: Kim Klement/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - College football's first national championship rematch was fitting sequel to the original, with an unusual twist at the end.



Deshaun Watson and Clemson dethroned the champs and became the first team to beat Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty in a national title game, taking down the top-ranked Crimson Tide 35-31 Monday night in the College Football Playoff.



Watson found Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with a second remaining to give the Tigers their first national championship since 1981. A year after Alabama won its fourth title under Saban with a 45-40 classic in Arizona, Clemson closed the deal and denied the Tide an unprecedented fifth championship in eight seasons.



The lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter, but Watson got the ball last. Likely playing in his final college game, the junior quarterback threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns.



The Tigers snapped Alabama's 26-game winning streak and beat a No. 1 team for the first time ever.



Associated Press