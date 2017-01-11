Washington State QB Falk to return for senior year

Oct 15, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars QB Luke Falk (4) walks the sideline during a game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 27-21. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Luke Falk says he will return for his senior season.

Falk made the announcement Wednesday morning.

He says the chance to play one more season with his teammates and friends factored into his decision.

Falk completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,468 yards with 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as Washington State finished 8-5 this season.

Associated Press