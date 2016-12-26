NWCN
UW fans get free Chick-fil-A all week before the Peach Bowl

KREM 7:12 AM. PST December 26, 2016

As University of Washington fans gear up for Saturday's Peach Bowl match against Alabama, Chick-fil-A wants to help provide a little pregame fuel! 
 
From Dec. 26-Dec. 30, customers wearing Husky merchandise will get a free menu item at the restaurant locations in Bellevue, Lynnwood and Tacoma. The offer is only from 2:00pm-4:00pm each day and limited to one per customer. Here are the items you can expect each day:
 
* Monday, Dec. 26 – Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8-count)
 
* Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Kid's Meal
 
* Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Small Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake
 
* Thursday, Dec. 29 – Large Beverage of Choice
 
* Friday, Dec. 30 – Medium Waffle Potato Fries™
 
Click here for more information.

