Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is carted off of the field following a leg injury during the third quarter of an NFL Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

An already troublesome day for the Tennessee Titans took a turn for the worse.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota fractured his right fibula in the Titans' 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which opened the door for the Houston Texans to claim the AFC South on Saturday night.

The injury will sideline Mariota for the rest of the season, though Tennessee's postseason chances may be slim after the defeat.

Mariota was carted off in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and an air cast was placed on his right ankle. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced by Matt Cassel.

Mariota had 99 yards on 8-of-20 passing before exiting the game. Cassel threw for 124 yards and a touchdown, but his pick-six to cornerback Jalen Ramsey helped Jacksonville seal the game in the final minutes.

The Titans could have forced a Week 17 showdown with the Texans for the AFC South title, but Houston can now wrap up the division with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

