Timberlake High School girls basketball team celebrates state championship win

timberlake basketball champions

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho --- The Timberlake High School girls basketball team got the gold treatment on Sunday after their state championship win.

The team beat Sugar-Salem 60 to 57 to win the 3A Idaho State Championship in Twin Lakes. The team also won the state championship last year.

The girls celebrated their big title win with a police escort from Twin Lakes to Spirit Lake and arrived to parents, friends, and family holding signs when they returned to the high school.

Big turnout of family, friends and fans at Timberlake High welcoming the Lady Basketball Champions pic.twitter.com/IrfTGxOE1t — Connor Harrison (@KREMConnor) February 19, 2017

This is not the first time the girls have been in the spotlight

Last November, they were surprised when Nike reached out to get information from teams that had won the state championships during the 2015-2016 school year. The Timberlake High School basketball girls were picked to receive brand new LeBron James shoes and shirts.

All eight players who returned from their 20-15 state championship team received those incredible gifts.

Looks like the excitement did not stop for Timberlake girls basketball team this season.

Congratulations to the Idaho 3A Girls Basketball Champions, the Timberlake Tigers! Here's a look at the rally put on by family and friends! pic.twitter.com/le68iHV21Y — Connor Harrison (@KREMConnor) February 20, 2017

