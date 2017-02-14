Sun Valley teen to represent U.S. at Junior Worlds in Czech Republic

Payton Bacca (Photo: Curtis Bacca)

KETCHUM -- A local teen is headed to the Czech Republic to compete with the best snowboardcross athletes in the world.

Payton Bacca, a sophomore at Wood River High School, is one of 19 athletes selected to compete for the U.S. at the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships in Klinovec, a skiing town near the German border, February 18 - 21.

Bacca, who rides for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, was chosen to compete based on current International Ski Federation rankings.

In 2015, Bacca placed third at the USASA Snowboard Nationals and third at the Burton US Open Junior Snowboarding Championships in 2016.

In addition to her lengthy snowboarding resume, Bacca also plays varsity soccer for Wood River High School and FC Nova in Boise. She is also a member of the Idaho Olympic Development soccer program.

