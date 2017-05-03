Sources: Brandon Roy wounded in California shooting

Brandon Roy of the Portland Trail Blazers in action during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns during at US Airways Center on March 21, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 93-87. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2010 Getty Images)

Nathan Hale High School boy's basketball coach Brandon Roy was injured in a weekend shooting in California, sources tell KING 5.

He was shot while at an outdoor gathering in the Los Angeles area. Roy was reportedly an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting.



Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.

KING 5 was unable to make contact with Roy Tuesday.

Roy led the Nathan Hale boy's basketball team to an undefeated season and the state title in his first year this past season.



He is from Western Washington and graduated from Garfield High before playing at the University of Washington.



Roy played in the NBA for six years, primarily for the Portland Trail Blazers. He left the NBA in 2011 after knee injuries.

The Trail Blazers released the following statement Tuesday:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

