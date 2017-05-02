Sources: Brandon Roy injured in weekend shooting in Calif.

Brandon Roy of the Portland Trail Blazers in action during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns during at US Airways Center on March 21, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 93-87. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2010 Getty Images)

KING 5 sources confirm Nathan Hale coach Brandon Roy was injured in a weekend shooting in California.



He was shot while at an outdoor gathering in the Los Angeles area. We were told, Roy was an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting.



Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers.



KING 5 tried to reach out to Roy tonight but have not made contact with him.



Brandon Roy is the current coach at Nathan Hale High School, taking over the high school basketball team this year. He lead them to an undefeated season.



He is from Western Washington and graduated from Garfield High before playing at the University of Washington.



Roy played in the NBA for six years, primarily for the Portland Trailblazers. He left the NBA in 2011 after knee injuries.

KING