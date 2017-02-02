NWSL matches will be shown on Lifetime each Saturday

(Photo: http://www.timbers.com/thornsfc)

NEW YORK (AP) — A+E Networks has bought an equity stake in the National Women's Soccer League and will broadcast matches on the Lifetime network for the next three seasons.

The agreement was announced Thursday at a news conference. Lifetime will broadcast a game each Saturday starting in April at 1 p.m. PT.

NWSL Media, a new joint venture between the NWSL and A+E Networks, will become the media and commercial arm of the league, which is entering its fifth season.

NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush says he's pleased to present fans with "the most comprehensive national television and streaming packages in our history."

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati calls the network "a fantastic fit" for the 10-team league.

The Western New York Flash will relocate this season and become the North Carolina Courage.

