Sounders acquire Harry Shipp from Montreal

Mar 12, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Impact midfielder Harry Shipp (14) takes a breather during the first half against the New York Red Bulls at the Olympic Stadium.

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Harry Shipp from the Montreal Impact in exchange for general allocation money.



Seattle completed the deal with Montreal on Thursday as the Sounders begin to restock their roster after winning the MLS Cup title.



Shipp struggled in Montreal after two strong seasons in Chicago. He was a finalist for MLS rookie of the year in 2014 after scoring seven goals and having six assists in 33 appearances with Chicago and followed up a year later with eight assists and three goals in his second season with the Fire.



But Shipp failed to have the same success in Montreal. He appeared in 27 matches for the Impact but had only two goals and three assists.



Shipp, 25, will help replenish a Seattle roster that may lose Andreas Ivanschitz and Erik Friberg this offseason. Neither had his contract option exercised by the club.

