River Cracraft excited to play again after ACL injury

PULLMAN, Wash. -- From one wideout to another - you would have to feel good seeing River Cracraft on an NFL roster this season. He was a fixture in Head Coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, known for his precision routes and sure hands.

Unfortunately his WSU career ended in his best game - a three touchdown performance against Cal, when he suffered a torn ACL. Cracraft however, has not let that derail his NFL hopes.

If you have been following Cracraft on social media, you have been able to keep track of his comeback. Cracraft has been posting videos of him training -- from his first time running to box jumps and other workouts.

Cracraft has also been able to spend time with guys he hopes will soon be his peers -- big names like Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan among others. Part of what has been a very rewarding experience as he and his healed knee have moved closer to the next step in his career.

"I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of good people this offseason," Cracraft said.

"Guys that have some experience and all of them say be smart and confident. They've seen me play I think they have the confidence in me."

Cracraft said the rehab process has gone smoothly so far.

"There's been no setbacks. I'm really close to being full speed and full go," Cracraft said.

"I'm excited for what's going to happen. Just looking forward to playing again."

In all likelihood, Cracraft will have to await an undrafted free agent deal after the draft.

