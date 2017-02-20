NWCN
Oregon moves up 1 spot to No. 6 in latest AP poll

JIM O'CONNELL, AP Basketball Writer , KGW 11:01 AM. PST February 20, 2017

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.

The three teams from the Pac-12 — Arizona, UCLA and Oregon — are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.

Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 

Record

Points

Prev.

1. Gonzaga (59)

28-0

1618

1

2. Villanova (5)

26-2

1556

2

3. Kansas (1)

24-3

1503

3

4. Arizona

25-3

1356

5

5. UCLA

24-3

1316

6

6. Oregon

24-4

1297

7

7. Louisville

22-5

1267

8

8. North Carolina

23-5

1138

10

9. Baylor

22-5

1108

4

10. Duke

22-5

1014

12

11. Kentucky

22-5

943

13

12. West Virginia

21-6

908

9

13. Florida

22-5

822

15

14. Purdue

22-5

807

16

15. Cincinnati

24-3

733

18

16. Wisconsin

22-5

713

11

17. SMU

24-4

554

19

18. Virginia

18-8

427

14

19. Florida State

21-6

419

17

20. Saint Mary's

24-3

375

22

21. Notre Dame

21-7

322

25

22. Butler

21-6

295

24

23. Creighton

22-5

178

20

24. Maryland

22-5

159

23

25. Wichita State

25-4

153

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

This week

The Ducks play two games this week, both on the road:

Wednesday: at California (18-8 overall, 9-5 Pac-12), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday: at Stanford (13-13 overall, 5-9 Pac-12), 1 p.m., Pac12 Network

Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.

Wichita State makes its first Top 25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.

The Shockers (25-4), who were ranked for six weeks last season, enter the poll on a 10-game winning streak, and they are tied with Illinois State at 15-1 for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Two top 10 matchups highlight the week's double-ranked games.

On Wednesday, No. 7 Louisville is at No. 8 North Carolina, and on Saturday, No. 5 UCLA is at No. 4 Arizona.

Second-ranked Villanova has two games against ranked teams this week, hosting No. 22 Butler on Wednesday and No. 23 Creighton on Saturday.

The other double-ranked game is No. 13 Florida at No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.

More Stories