Oregon moves up 1 spot to No. 6 in latest AP poll

Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) celebrates with fans at the end of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Eugene. (Photo: Scott Olmos / USA TODAY Sports)

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.

The three teams from the Pac-12 — Arizona, UCLA and Oregon — are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.

Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Points Prev. 1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1618 1 2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1556 2 3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1503 3 4. Arizona 25-3 1356 5 5. UCLA 24-3 1316 6 6. Oregon 24-4 1297 7 7. Louisville 22-5 1267 8 8. North Carolina 23-5 1138 10 9. Baylor 22-5 1108 4 10. Duke 22-5 1014 12 11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13 12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9 13. Florida 22-5 822 15 14. Purdue 22-5 807 16 15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18 16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11 17. SMU 24-4 554 19 18. Virginia 18-8 427 14 19. Florida State 21-6 419 17 20. Saint Mary's 24-3 375 22 21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25 22. Butler 21-6 295 24 23. Creighton 22-5 178 20 24. Maryland 22-5 159 23 25. Wichita State 25-4 153 —

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

This week

The Ducks play two games this week, both on the road:

Wednesday: at California (18-8 overall, 9-5 Pac-12), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday: at Stanford (13-13 overall, 5-9 Pac-12), 1 p.m., Pac12 Network

Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.

Wichita State makes its first Top 25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.

The Shockers (25-4), who were ranked for six weeks last season, enter the poll on a 10-game winning streak, and they are tied with Illinois State at 15-1 for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Two top 10 matchups highlight the week's double-ranked games.

On Wednesday, No. 7 Louisville is at No. 8 North Carolina, and on Saturday, No. 5 UCLA is at No. 4 Arizona.

Second-ranked Villanova has two games against ranked teams this week, hosting No. 22 Butler on Wednesday and No. 23 Creighton on Saturday.

The other double-ranked game is No. 13 Florida at No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.

