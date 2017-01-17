Oregon City man trying to make U.S. National Wheelchair Rugby Team

Tim Vixay (Photo: Branta Photos)

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Oregon City’s Tim Vixay is working to make a big dream come true.

He wants to be part of the U.S. National Wheelchair Rugby Team. Vixay is one of 16 players going after 12 spots on the national team.

“To wear the USA uniform and represent the country would be a huge honor," he said.

The retired Marine started playing the game eight years ago after he was injured in a diving accident.

“I dove into a wave head first, heard a crack and everything from the neck down went numb,” said Vixay.

He also plays for the Portland Pounders and the Oscar Mike Militia. He started the Oscar Mike team which is made up entirely of veterans.

Vixay said he’s slowly embracing the idea he’s a role model. He said he doesn’t see himself as spectacular of extraordinary, he’s just trying to live his life.

KGW