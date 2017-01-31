One unique characteristic could separate these Zags

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins (13), Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) head to the bench. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Gonzaga's rise up the polls was unexpected during the Kelly Olynyk year, but not in 2017. Their 2013 campaign started an incredible stretch, which has made stuff like the number 'one' part of the Zags' DNA. Inevitably the conversation turns to March, and what makes each team capable of a Final Four run.

This season it could have something to do with a word I keep hearing from the team: Maturity.

That makes total sense when you think of the construction of these Bulldogs, two groups in particular.

You have the veterans - key contributors who have been around. Przemek Karnowski was part of that 2013 team. Silas Melson and Josh Perkins went through growing pains last season and have big time experience.

Then you the transfers - all coming from power conference programs. There's a senior in Jordan Mathews, and a pair of guys who were also instrumental at their previous schools in Johnathan Williams and Nigel Williams-Goss. But that's not it. On Monday the team pointed out a third group that has played beyond their years. "Our freshmen are really talented and with talent comes a little bit of maturity," Williams-Goss said. "Just blending in the maturity of the old guys and having the young guys be mature for their age has really sped up the process." "I just think a lot of guys are mature," Perkins added. "There's a lot of leaders in this group. There's a lot of guys the younger guys can follow. They want it themselves the young guys. They're here every night and we're here with them. So it's a collective want this year."

Okay, so they are mature and have experience, but tangibly speaking what does that mean? I think there are three areas where it shows. First off, their steady game-by-game approach. These Zags haven't been caught by a trap game. They've dominated the teams they're supposed to, particularly in the WCC. Meanwhile, they've performed well in major tests like Arizona and Saint Mary's. Second, a commitment to defense. They talk about this all the time. Mark Few said last week it's one area this team is unique, adding that they haven't taken a night off and they've adjusted to different styles of opponent and game. And finally, their unselfishness. Who is the gunner on this squad? There isn't one. Williams-Goss is their top scorer at under 15 points per game and in his biggest performances against USF and San Diego he was remarkably efficient. They are happy to share the ball and the scoring load one night to the next. On top of all that - and perhaps most importantly - their maturity has also warded off complacency. "All we've been telling them is we want to be better the following week, better than we were this last week," Mark Few said. "They've really bought into that. I think they really believe that and they really strive to do that." "Our motto the whole year is just to keep getting better each and every practice, each and every week," Williams-Goss said. "We've really stayed true to that. I don't think you could be 22-0 if you've been looking ahead or anything like that. As long as we just stick to what we've been doing, obviously it's gotten this far and we have to stick true to what we've been doing."

Now this is not to say that past teams lacked a level of maturity, or that they didn't make steady improvements throughout the season. But those characteristics just seem to be a clear hallmark of this particular group. It has shown itself in how they've handled their business. And it would come as no surprise if that is what ends up contributing to a trip to Phoenix in March, and another landmark for the program.

