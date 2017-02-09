A look at Idaho's Olympic hopefuls for 2018 Winter Games

Jessika Jenson of the United States snowboards at the women's U.S. Grand Prix, Snowboard, FIS World Cup-Slopestyle Finals at Copper Mountain. (Photo: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports)

BOISE - A group of athletes with strong ties to Idaho have their sights set on Olympic gold.

With the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea just one year away, we wanted to take at a look at the local Olympic hopefuls.

Eight contenders in a variety of sports have emerged so far. Not everyone on the list below will make it to Pyeongchang, while others not on the list could emerge as medal contenders as the games draw nearer.

Here are the athletes, listed in alphabetical order:

Nick Cunningham

Twitter: @BOBSLEDR

Instagram: bobsledr

Age: 31 (May 8, 1985)

Birthplace: San Jose, California

Hometown: Monterey, California

College: Boise State University

Sport: Men's Bobsled

Olympic Appearances: 2

Olympic History:

- 12th place finish in two-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 13th place finish in four-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 13th place finish in two-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 12th place finish in four-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

Loading... USA-2 pilot Nick Cunningham (left) and teammate Dallas Robinson (right) react after heat 3 of men's four-man bobsleigh during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Sanki Sliding Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

Team USA 2 piloted by Nick Cunningham and teammates Justin Olsen, Johnny Quinn and Dallas Robinson on the second run in the 4-man bobsled during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

USA-2 teammates (from left to right) Justin Olsen, and Johnny Quinn, and Nick Cunningham, and Dallas Robinson react after heat four of men's four-man bobsleigh during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

USA-2 teammates Justin Olsen (right) and Nick Cunningham (left) hug after heat four of men's four-man bobsleigh during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

(From right to left) USA-2 team of Nick Cunningham, Justin Olsen, Johnny Quinn, and Dallas Robinson compete in the final run of four-man bobsleigh during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports Andrew P. Scott, USA TODAY Sports

USA-2 pilot Nick Cunningham reacts as USA-1 finish for a bronze in heat four of men's four-man bobsleigh during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Sanki Sliding Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

Team USA 2 piloted by Nick Cunningham and teammates Justin Olsen, Johnny Quinn and Dallas Robinson on the final run in the 4-man bobsled during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer, John David Mercer

Team USA 2 piloted by Nick Cunningham and teammates Justin Olsen, Johnny Quinn and Dallas Robinson on the final run in the 4-man bobsled during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer, John David Mercer

USA-2 pilot Nick Cunningham high-fives USA-1 teammates Steven Holcomb after heat four of men's four-man bobsleigh during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. USA-1 won bronze. Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

Team USA 2 piloted by Nick Cunningham and teammates Justin Olsen, Johnny Quinn and Dallas Robinson on the first run in the 4-man bobsled during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer, John David Mercer

















of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Simi Hamilton

Twitter: @simihamilton

Instagram: simihamilton

Age: 27 (May 14, 1987)

Birthplace: Aspen, CO

Hometown: Aspen, CO

*Former Sun Valley Ski Education Coach

Sport: Nordic

Olympic Appearances: 2

Olympic History:

- 13th place finish in 4x10 km Relay at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 29th place finish in Sprint 1.5 km event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 64th place finish in 15 km Freestyle event at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 6th place finish in Team Sprint Classic at 2014 Games in Sochi

- 11th place finish in 4x10 km Relay at 2014 Games in Sochi

- 27th place finish in Sprint Freestyle Final at 2014 Games in Sochi

Loading... Simeon Hamilton (USA, 17-1) and Nikolay Chebotko (KAZ, 14-1) in the semifinal of the men's team sprint classic during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Simeon Hamilton (USA, 17-1) and Emil Joensson (SWE, 15-1) lead the field in the semifinal of the men's team sprint classic during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Simeon Hamilton (USA) crosses the finish line in the cross country skiing men's relay during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports Andrew P. Scott, USA TODAY Sports

Simeon Hamilton (USA) crosses the finish line in the cross country skiing men's relay during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports Andrew P. Scott, USA TODAY Sports

Simeon Hamilton (USA, 17-1) ahead of Nikolay Chebotko (KAZ, 14-1) in the semifinal of the men's team sprint classic during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Simeon Hamilton (USA) on his qualifying run in the men's cross-country sprint free during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Laura Cross-Country Ski and Biathlon Center. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports James Lang, James Lang









of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Nate Holland

Twitter: @N8Holland

Instagram: nateholland

Age: 38 (November 8, 1978)

Birthplace: Sandpoint, Idaho

Hometown: Squaw Valley, California

Sport: Men's Snowboardcross

Olympic Appearances: 3

Olympic History:

- 14th place finish at 2006 Games in Torino

- 4th place finish at 2010 Games in Vancouver

- 25th place finish at 2014 Games in Sochi

Loading... Feb 18, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Trevor Jacob (USA, red) and Nate Holland (USA, green) compete in the third heat of the 1/8 final in men's snowboard cross during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

Feb 18, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Nate Holland (USA), green, during the first run of the men's snowboard cross during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer, John David Mercer

Feb 10, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Trevor Jacob, Nate Holland, and Lindsey Jacobellis during the USA snowboard cross team press conference at Gorki Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports Andrew P. Scott, USA TODAY Sports

Oct 2, 2013; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA men's snowboardcross snowboarder Nate Holland at a portrait session during the Team USA Media Summit at Canyons Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella

Feb 10, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Trevor Jacob (left) and Nate Holland (right) share a laugh during the USA snowboard cross press Conference at Gorki Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports Andrew P. Scott, USA TODAY Sports

Oct 2, 2013; Park City, UT, USA; Team USA men's snowboardcross snowboarder Nate Holland at a portrait session during the Team USA Media Summit at Canyons Grand Summit Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella









of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Jessika Jenson

Twitter: @jessika_jenson

Instagram: jessikajenson

Age: 25 (August 8, 1991)

Birthplace: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Hometown: Rigby, Idaho

Sport: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Olympic Appearances: 1

Olympic History:

- 13th place finish at 2014 Games in Sochi

Loading... Feb 6, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUS; Jessika Jenson (USA) during ladies slopestyle qualification in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUS; Jessika Jenson (USA) during ladies slopestyle qualification in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUS; Jessika Jenson (USA) during ladies slopestyle qualification in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2013; Copper Mountain, CO, USA; Jessika Jenson of the United States at the women's U.S. Grand Prix, Snowboard, FIS World Cup-Slopestyle Finals at Copper Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Feb 9, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Jessika Jenson (USA) during the ladies' slopestyle semifinals of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2013; Copper Mountain, CO, USA; Jessika Jenson of the United States snowboards at the women's U.S. Grand Prix, Snowboard, FIS World Cup-Slopestyle Finals at Copper Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Dec 20, 2013; Copper Mountain, CO, USA; Jessika Jenson of the United States snowboards at the FIS World Cup-Women's Slopestyle Qualifying run at Copper Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Feb 6, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUS; Jessika Jenson (USA) during ladies slopestyle qualification in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow













of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Breezy Johnson

Twitter: @BreezyJohnson

Instagram: breezyjohnsonski

Age: 21 (January, 19, 1996)

Birthplace: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Hometown: Victor, Idaho

Sport: Women's Downhill

Olympic Appearances: 0

Loading... Dec 3, 2016; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States during race two of the women's downhill in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports Eric Bolte, Eric Bolte

Dec 4, 2016; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States after her run during the women's super G race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski

Dec 4, 2016; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States after her run during the women's super G race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski

Dec 3, 2016; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States after her run during the women's downhill race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski

Dec 2, 2016; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States during the women's downhill race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports Eric Bolte, Eric Bolte

Dec 4, 2016; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Breezy Johnson of the United States after her run during the women's super G race in the FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski









of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Chase Josey

Twitter: N/A

Instagram: chasejosey

Age: 22 (March 31, 1995)

Birthplace: Hailey, Idaho

Hometown: Hailey, Idaho

Sport: Men's Halfpipe

Olympic Appearances: 0

Loading... Dec 21, 2013; Copper Mountain, CO, USA; Chase Josey of the United States flies in the sky with his snowboard during the men's U.S. Grand Prix, FIS World Cup-Halfpipe Finals at Copper Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Dec 21, 2013; Copper Mountain, CO, USA; Chase Josey of the United States flies in the sky with his snowboard during the men's U.S. Grand Prix, FIS World Cup-Halfpipe Finals at Copper Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Dec 21, 2013; Copper Mountain, CO, USA; Chase Josey of the United States competes with his snowboard during the men's FIS World Cup-Halfpipe Finals at Copper Mountain. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow



of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Hilary Knight

Twitter: @Hilary_Knight

Instagram: hilary_knight

Age: 27 (July 12, 1989)

Birthplace: Palo Alto, California

Hometown: Sun Valley, Idaho

College: University of Wisconsin

Sport: Women's Hockey

Olympic Appearances: 2

Olympic History:

- SILVER MEDAL: Vancouver, 2010

- SILVER MEDAL: Sochi, 2014

Loading... Canada defenseman Jocelyne Larocque (3) and USA forward Hilary Knight (21) in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Bolshoy Ice Dome. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson

Feb 17, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; USA forward Hilary Knight (21) controls the puck against Sweden in a women's ice hockey semifinal during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Shayba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea

USA players celebrate after a goal by USA forward Hilary Knight against Canada in a women's ice hockey preliminary round game during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Shayba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea

USA forward Hilary Knight (21) shoots the puck against Canada defenseman Meaghan Mikkelson (12) in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson

USA forward Hilary Knight (21) skates with the puck against Canada in a women's ice hockey preliminary round game during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson

Feb 20, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; USA forward Hilary Knight (21) skates with the puck against Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Bolshoy Ice Dome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports Scott Rovak, Scott Rovak

USA forward Hilary Knight (21) and Canada defenseman Catherine Ward (18) battle for the puck in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson

USA forward Hilary Knight (21) controls the puck past Sweden defenseman Johanna Olofsson (7) in a women's ice hockey semifinal during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Jayne Kamin-Oncea













of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Sage Kotsenburg

Twitter: @sagekotsenburg

Instagram: sagekotsenburg

Age: 23 (July 27, 1993)

Birthplace: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Hometown: Park City, Utah

Sport: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Olympic Appearances: 1

Olympic History:

- GOLD MEDAL: Sochi, 2014

Loading... Feb 8, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) celebrates after winning gold in men's slopestyle finals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Sage Kotsenburg (USA, center) wins gold, Staale Sandbech (NOR, left) wins silver and Mark McMorris (CAN, right) wins bronze in men's slopestyle finals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Feb 8, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) reacts as he walks on stage during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at the Medals Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada

Feb 8, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) during men's slopestyle semifinals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Feb 8, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) speaks to the media after winning gold in men's slopestyle finals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj

Feb 6, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUS; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) during men's slopestyle qualification in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Feb 8, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) reacts after men's slopestyle finals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Kotsenburg won gold. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Sage Kotsenburg (USA), right, and Staale Sandbech (NOR) react after receiving their medals during the medal ceremony for the snowboard slopestyle in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports Scott Rovak, Scott Rovak

Feb 6, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUS; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) during men's slopestyle qualification in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Feb 8, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) during men's slopestyle semifinals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow

Sage Kotsenburg (USA), middle, celebrates on the podium after receiving his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the snowboard slopestyle in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada

Feb 8, 2014; Krasnaya Polyana, RUSSIA; Sage Kotsenburg (USA) reacts during men's slopestyle finals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. Kotsenburg won gold. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Bilow-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Bilow, Nathan Bilow





















of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KTVB