A look at Idaho's Olympic hopefuls for 2018 Winter Games

BOISE - A group of athletes with strong ties to Idaho have their sights set on Olympic gold.
With the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea just one year away, we wanted to take at a look at the local Olympic hopefuls.
Eight contenders in a variety of sports have emerged so far. Not everyone on the list below will make it to Pyeongchang, while others not on the list could emerge as medal contenders as the games draw nearer.
Here are the athletes, listed in alphabetical order:
Nick Cunningham
Twitter: @BOBSLEDR
Instagram: bobsledr
Age: 31 (May 8, 1985)
Birthplace: San Jose, California
Hometown: Monterey, California
College: Boise State University
Sport: Men's Bobsled
Olympic Appearances: 2
Olympic History:
- 12th place finish in two-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 13th place finish in four-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 13th place finish in two-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 12th place finish in four-man event at 2010 Games in Vancouver
Simi Hamilton
Twitter: @simihamilton
Instagram: simihamilton
Age: 27 (May 14, 1987)
Birthplace: Aspen, CO
Hometown: Aspen, CO
*Former Sun Valley Ski Education Coach
Sport: Nordic
Olympic Appearances: 2
Olympic History:
- 13th place finish in 4x10 km Relay at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 29th place finish in Sprint 1.5 km event at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 64th place finish in 15 km Freestyle event at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 6th place finish in Team Sprint Classic at 2014 Games in Sochi
- 11th place finish in 4x10 km Relay at 2014 Games in Sochi
- 27th place finish in Sprint Freestyle Final at 2014 Games in Sochi
Nate Holland
Twitter: @N8Holland
Instagram: nateholland
Age: 38 (November 8, 1978)
Birthplace: Sandpoint, Idaho
Hometown: Squaw Valley, California
Sport: Men's Snowboardcross
Olympic Appearances: 3
Olympic History:
- 14th place finish at 2006 Games in Torino
- 4th place finish at 2010 Games in Vancouver
- 25th place finish at 2014 Games in Sochi
Jessika Jenson
Twitter: @jessika_jenson
Instagram: jessikajenson
Age: 25 (August 8, 1991)
Birthplace: Idaho Falls, Idaho
Hometown: Rigby, Idaho
Sport: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle
Olympic Appearances: 1
Olympic History:
- 13th place finish at 2014 Games in Sochi
Breezy Johnson
Twitter: @BreezyJohnson
Instagram: breezyjohnsonski
Age: 21 (January, 19, 1996)
Birthplace: Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Hometown: Victor, Idaho
Sport: Women's Downhill
Olympic Appearances: 0
Chase Josey
Twitter: N/A
Instagram: chasejosey
Age: 22 (March 31, 1995)
Birthplace: Hailey, Idaho
Hometown: Hailey, Idaho
Sport: Men's Halfpipe
Olympic Appearances: 0
Hilary Knight
Twitter: @Hilary_Knight
Instagram: hilary_knight
Age: 27 (July 12, 1989)
Birthplace: Palo Alto, California
Hometown: Sun Valley, Idaho
College: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Women's Hockey
Olympic Appearances: 2
Olympic History:
- SILVER MEDAL: Vancouver, 2010
- SILVER MEDAL: Sochi, 2014
Sage Kotsenburg
Twitter: @sagekotsenburg
Instagram: sagekotsenburg
Age: 23 (July 27, 1993)
Birthplace: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Hometown: Park City, Utah
Sport: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle
Olympic Appearances: 1
Olympic History:
- GOLD MEDAL: Sochi, 2014
