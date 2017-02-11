No. 5 Oregon rallies to beat Southern California 81-70

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dillon Brooks scored 21 points before fouling out, Tyler Dorsey added 19 and No. 5 Oregon repelled a couple of second-half threats to beat Southern California for the 14th straight time, 81-70 on Saturday night.
The Ducks (22-4, 11-2 Pac-12) salvaged a split in Los Angeles after losing at 10th-ranked UCLA by three points.
Oregon's winning streak is its longest ever against the Trojans and the Ducks' longest winning streak against any Pac-12 opponent.
Chimezie Metu scored 16 points, and Bennie Boatwright and Elijah Stewart had 15 points each for USC (21-5, 8-5), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
Associated Press
