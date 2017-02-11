NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

No. 5 Oregon rallies to beat Southern California 81-70

KGW 12:06 AM. PST February 12, 2017

By BETH HARRIS
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dillon Brooks scored 21 points before fouling out, Tyler Dorsey added 19 and No. 5 Oregon repelled a couple of second-half threats to beat Southern California for the 14th straight time, 81-70 on Saturday night.
 
The Ducks (22-4, 11-2 Pac-12) salvaged a split in Los Angeles after losing at 10th-ranked UCLA by three points.
 
Oregon's winning streak is its longest ever against the Trojans and the Ducks' longest winning streak against any Pac-12 opponent.
 
Chimezie Metu scored 16 points, and Bennie Boatwright and Elijah Stewart had 15 points each for USC (21-5, 8-5), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
 

 

Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories