No. 11 UCLA pulls away late to beat WSU

Ike Iroegbu's 20 points were not enough thanks to a late second half Bruins charge.

Darnay Tripp , KREM 11:17 PM. PST February 01, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Freshman forward T.J. Leaf scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 11 UCLA beat Washington State 95-79 on Wednesday night to stop a two-game slide.
 
Thomas Welsh added 17 points for UCLA (20-3, 7-3 Pac-12), and Lonzo Ball had 14.
 
Ike Iroegbu scored 20 points for Washington State (11-11, 4-6), which was coming off a win at Arizona State. Conor Clifford added 16 points and Josh Hawkinson had 15.
 
The game was close for the first 30 minutes before a rash of turnovers by Washington State allowed the Bruins to pull away.
 
In the first half, Washington State led 19-17 when the Bruins went on a 16-4 run to take a 10-point lead. That held up as UCLA led 44-34 at halftime behind 16 points and nine rebounds from Leaf.

