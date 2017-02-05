Watch George and Barbara Bush's coin toss

It was an emotional moment as President George H.W. Bush and his wife tossed the coin at Super Bowl LI.
The former president, who was hospitalized with pneumonia last month, was escorted out to the field by military members. His wife took a golf cart to midfield.
Then, the moment happened.
President George H. W. Bush tosses the coin for #SB51!@atlantafalcons win the toss and defer! https://t.co/aFtVZmFEpX— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
The Atlanta Falcons won the toss, but George H.W. Bush provided a moment many won't forget anytime soon.
