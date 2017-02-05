Tom Brady suspects Super Bowl jersey was stolen after game

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) and running back James White (28) celebrate their win over Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. The Patriots won 34-28. Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the game winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores the game winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning two yard touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images

James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Richard Mackson - USA Today Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the game winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during over time during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. John David Mercer - USA Today Sports

James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Richard Mackson - USA Today Sports

James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Richard Mackson - USA Today Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates the game-tying two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs for the game winning touchdown Atlanta Falcons during over time during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

James White (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

James White (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports-USA TODAY Sports

James White (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots scores a two point conversion late in the fourth quarter against Jalen Collins #32 and Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots scores a two point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

iFeb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23 yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23 yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23 yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones (11) makes a catch over New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) completes a two-point conversion after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) completes a two-point conversion after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots forces a fumble from Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.\ Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots forces a fumble from Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots dives for a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots reacts after a 5 yard touchdwon against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots reacts after a 5 yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball in the third quarter against Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tevin Coleman #26 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball past Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots for a six yard touchdown during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tevin Coleman #26 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 6 yard reception over Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots in the third quarter during Super Bowl 51. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tevin Coleman #26 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball past Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots for a six yard touchdown during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots prepares to run the play during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51. Bob Levey/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons avoids the tackle of Alan Branch #97 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons tackles Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots react after a play at the end of the first half during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots kicks a 41 yard field goald in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Chris Hogan #15 at the end of the first half against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots makes a catch against Deji Olatoye #30 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Robert Alford #23 of the New England Patriots after an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons mascot 'Freddie Falcon' waves the flag during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons scored a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons scores an 82 yard touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. lsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 82 yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons scores an 82 yard touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a 19-yard touchdown reception against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 19 yard touchdown against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots disputes a call with head linesman Kent Payne #79 during the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a 19 yard touchdown in the second quarter against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a 5 yard touchdown run in the second quarter with teammates against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a 19-yard touchdown reception against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of Super Bowl 51. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 19 yard touchdown against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Image, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Austin Hooper #81 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a 19 yard touchdown in the second quarter against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball to Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Image, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a 5 yard touchdown run in the second quarter with teammates against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 5 yard run agaisnt the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a sack in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a fumble in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after sliding against the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Courtney Upshaw #91 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Courtney Upshaw #91 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a sack on New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after a sack in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after being sacked by Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots runs against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots tackles Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots reaches to tackle Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons hands the ball off during the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tyson Jackson #94 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. ( Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Members of the Atlanta Falcons stand on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons are introduced prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Jonathan Babineaux #95 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons kneels prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Joshua Perkins #82 of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots, Nate Ebner #43, and Tom Brady #12 take the field prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: LaRoy Reynolds #53 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up with teammates prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: A detailed view of the cleats of Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with teammates prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The Atlanta Falcons warm up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots stands on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the firld prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks onto the field before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and safties coach Steve Belichick walk the field before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons wamrs up before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: A member of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports