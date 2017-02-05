Super Bowl concessions aren't cheap - $11 for a Coke

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots fans line up for concessions before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. (Photo: ohn David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON — These are the Super Bowl food and drink prices that Aramark, the Super Bowl concessionaire, declined to reveal to USA TODAY Sports prior to Sunday’s game:

A Coke and pretzel combo costs $17.

A hot dog is $8.

A 16-ounce Bud Light is $12.

And if you only want a soda, it’s $11 for 32 ounces, but it includes the plastic souvenir cup.

“It’s expensive,” Japan Times journalist Satoru Otsubo said after buying a hot dog prior to Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium.

But it’s not surprising, either. “It’s the American style,” Otsubo said with a laugh.

Welcome to the NFL’s biggest event, where the league and related businesses try to vacuum up every extra dime they can. Call it Super Bowl inflation.

During the regular season, the average price of a hot dog and 16-ounce beer is $5.19 and $7.38, respectively, according to Team Marketing Report, a publisher of sports marketing information. At a Houston Texans game in the same stadium, a hot dog cost $5.75 during the regular season, according to Team Marketing Report.

By comparison, a 24-ounce can of Bud Light at Main Street Market in downtown Houston costs $4.99. And it’s only $1.49 for a 20-ounce bottle of water at the same place. At the Super Bowl here, a bottle of water costs $6.

Sunday’s prices still are on par with previous Super Bowls, which benefit from monopolizing the concessions in the stadium. On Saturday, it even cost $50 to park in a lot three blocks away from the Super Bowl festivities downtown.

“I don’t care about that,” a New England Patriots fan said about the prices after buying a hot dog at NRG Stadium.

“I’m good,” he said before walking away.

That’s usually how it works. Many of the fans attending the game already paid a king’s ransom for tickets. What’s an extra $11 for a Coke?

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots stands on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Elsa/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the firld prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images























