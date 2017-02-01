NWCN
President Bush, Barbara to take part in coin toss at Super Bowl LI

KHOU.com , KGW 9:19 PM. PST February 01, 2017

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush will be participating in the coin toss Sunday at Super Bowl LI.

The announcement was made during a press conference with Roger Goodell Wednesday and confirmed by the family's spokesman.

The former president was discharged from the hospital Monday following treatment for pneumonia. Mrs. Bush was also treated at Houston Methodist during her husband's stay for bronchitis. 

President Bush later tweeted about the news. "Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl," the tweet said. The tweet included a video showing a coin spinning on a desk with a photo of 41 and Barbara in the background. 

