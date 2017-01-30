PARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and events

Super Bowl LI is so much more than the game itself. Fans can enjoy a week-long celebration filled to the brim with exciting parties and family-friendly events that extend far beyond NRG Stadium.
No ticket? No problem. There's a long list of options to get involved and enjoy great food, LIVE entertainment, and a bevy of parties beginning January 28, 2017.
We suggest you wear a pair of comfortable shoes and head downtown to create your lasting Super Bowl LI memories --- off the field.
GET INVOLVED: NFL Super Bowl LI community events
Note: All events subject to change. Updated January 30, 2017
Super Bowl Countdown Clock
- Discovery Green
- FREE
- housuperbowl.com
Grab your mobile device and take a selfie in front of the 15-foot Super Bowl LI Countdown Clock at Discovery Green. This football-shaped clock is counting down the hours and minutes left until the big game on Sunday, February 5. Other Super Bowl LI Countdown Clocks are located at NRG Stadium, Bush Intercontinental Airport and Houston Hobby Airport.
Super Bowl LIVE
- Jan. 27 to Feb. 5
- Discovery Green
- FREE concerts
- housuperbowl.com
Family friendly! Super Bowl LIVE is a FREE 10-day festival with concerts featuring some of the biggest local names in the music business. Houston-based performers will appear on the main and secondary stage throughout the week, including bands The Tontons, Wild Moccasins, Los Skarnales, Nick Gaitan, Fat Tony, Buxton and many more.
Super Bowl LIVE headliners appearing on concert stages include:
Main Stage
Saturday, Jan. 28
- 9:15 p.m. – Blue October
- 7:45 p.m. – The Tontons
- 6:30 p.m. – Wild Moccasins
- 5:30 p.m. – Gio Chamba
- 12:30 p.m. – The Band PureClass
Sunday, Jan. 29
- 7:45 p.m. - Lecrae
- 6:30 p.m. – Calvin Martyr
- 5:45 p.m. – Lyric Michelle
- 12:30 p.m. – Picture Book
Monday, Jan. 30
- 7:45 p.m. – Nick Gaitan
- 6:30 p.m. – Sarah Jaffe
- 5:30 p.m. – Walker Lukens
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- 7:45 p.m. – Bright Light Social Hour
- 6:30 p.m. – Sam Lao
- 5:45 p.m. – Lunar New Year
Wednesday, Feb 1
- 9:15 p.m. – Ryan Bingham
- 7:45 p.m. – Hayes Carll
- 6:15 p.m. – Buxton
- 4:00 p.m. – Feel Rich Fitness Hour
Thursday, Feb. 2
- 9:30 p.m. – Solange
- 8:00 p.m. – Robert Glasper Experiment
- 6:45 p.m. – Lizzo
- 5:45 p.m. – Ingrid
Friday, Feb. 3
- 9:15 p.m. – Leon Bridges
- 7:45 p.m. – Shakey Graves
- 6:15 p.m. – Robert Ellis
- 4:00 p.m. – Feel Rich Fitness Hour
- 12:30 p.m. – The Suspects
Saturday, Feb. 4
- 9:00 p.m. – ZZ Top
- 7:30 p.m. – Gary Clark Jr.
- 6:00 p.m. – The Suffers
Sunday, Feb. 5
- 2:00 p.m. – Los Skarnales
- 12:30 p.m. – Grupo Fantasma
- 11:00 a.m. – Feel Rich
Discovery Green Stage
Saturday, Jan. 28
- 5:30 p.m. – Young Mammals
- 4:15 p.m. – Young Girls
- 3:00 p.m. – Adam Bricks
- 12:00 p.m. – Sherita Perez
Sunday, Jan. 29
- 5:45 p.m. – Doughbeezy
- 5:00 p.m. – Guilla
- 4:15 p.m. – Blaze X Black
- 3:30 p.m. – RYMNA
- 2:45 p.m. – Genesis Blu
- 12:00 p.m. – Muddy Belle
Monday, Jan. 30
- 5:30 p.m. – Folk Family Revival
- 4:15 p.m. – The Mighty Orq
- 3:00 p.m. – John Egan
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- 5:30 p.m. – thelastplaceyoulook
- 4:15 p.m. – Another Run
- 3:00 p.m. – Glass the Sky
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- 5:30 p.m. – Second Lovers
- 4:15 p.m. – Max Flinn
- 3:00 p.m. – Little Outfit
Thursday, Feb. 2
- 5:30 p.m. – Bang Bangz
- 4:15 p.m. – Children of Pop
- 3:00 p.m. – Julia Cole
Friday, Feb. 3
- 5:30 p.m. – Wrestlers
- 4:15 p.m. – Catch Fever
- 3:00 p.m. – Us
- 12:00 p.m. – Vodi
Saturday, Feb. 4
- 5:30 p.m. – Dollie Barnes
- 4:15 p.m. – Say Girl Say
- 3:00 p.m. – Mind Shrine
- 12:00 p.m. – Soul Dig
Sunday, Feb. 5
- 2:15 p.m. – The Allen Oldies Band
- 1:15 p.m. – Mango Punch
Future Flight
- Jan. 28 to Feb. 5
- Discovery Green
Don’t miss this! The local Super Bowl LI Host Committee partnered with NASA and leading aerospace companies to create Future Flight. This signature attraction at Super Bowl LIVE will combine a virtual reality experience with a 90-foot drop tower that will take passengers on a trip to Mars and back, landing on the field just in time for Super Bowl LI.
Built Ford Tough Toughest Tailgate Challenge
- Location: Discovery Green
- Date: January 28 - February 5
Ford, the Official Truck of the NFL is coming to Houston. Fans will have an opportunity to kick a Toughest Tailgate Field Goal but rather than your regular goal post, this one is made out of Built Ford Tough Trucks.
Saturday, Jan 28
- 2-3 p.m. Brian Cushing, Houston Texans Linebacker
- 4-5 p.m. Will Fuller, Houston Texans Wide Receiver
Sunday, Jan 29
- 2-3 p.m. Nick Novak, Houston Texans Kicker
- 4-5 p.m. Bruce Matthews, Former Offensive Lineman
Monday, Jan 30
- 6-7 p.m. Owen Daniels, Houston Texans Tight End
Tuesday, Jan 31
- 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Kordell Stewart, Former Titans Quarterback
Wednesday, Feb 1
- 2-3 p.m. Chris Simms, Former Titans Quarterback
- 4-5 p.m. CJ Fiedorowicz, Houston Texans Tight End
Thursday, Feb 2
- 4-5 p.m. Randall Cunningham, Former Eagles & Vikings Quarterback
- 6-7 p.m. Anthon Munoz, Former Bengals & Bucs Offensive Tackle
- 8-9 p.m. Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys Offensive Tackle
Friday, Feb 3
- 2-3 p.m. Jim Kelly, Former Bills Quarterback
- 7-8 p.m. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys Offensive Guard
Saturday, Feb 4
- 2-3 p.m. Phil Simms, Former Giants Quarterback
- 4-5 p.m. Boomer Esiason, Former NFL Quarterback
Super Bowl LI Bike Tour
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 11 a.m.
- More information
Join LetsDoThisHouston to explore the Houston streets with stops at Super Bowl LIVE. A bike valet will be available at Super Bowl LIVE to store your bike while you enjoy the festivities at Discovery Green Park.
Media Kickoff Party for Super Bowl Media Week
- Sunday, Jan. 29
- Ecurie25 Supercar Club - City Centre
- 9 p.m.
- By invitation only (Limited number of tickets available to the public)
- Ticket information
Join NFL Alumni/Analyst/Talk Show Host ND Kalu along with the NFL, Media, and Celebrity guests for our Media Kickoff Party for Super Bowl 51 Media Week. This soiree is industry exclusive. A *LIMITED* number of guests can purchase an RSVP for $100.
Texans House
- Feb. 2-4
- The Grove at Discovery Green
- 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.
- nflonlocation.com/texans-house/
Family friendly! Texans House will transform The Grove at Discovery Grove into a Houston Texans hospitality venue for Super Bowl LI fans and guests.
The Texans House will feature daily interactive opportunities, cigar rollers, DJs, live bands, food and autograph sessions and photos with former and current NFL players, cheerleaders and special guests.
The NFL Experience
- Jan. 28 to Feb. 5
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- $35 for Adults
- ticketmaster.com
Family Friendly! The NFL Experience offers fans with the opportunity to experience all the Super Bowl LI festivities. Visitors can experience interactive games, youth football clinics, autograph sessions, virtual reality technology, see the Vince Lombardi Trophy and more! Tickets are $35.00 for adults and $25.00 for children 12 and under. An NFLXtra Fast Pass may be purchased for $55.00. Hours are as follows.
- Saturday, Jan. 28 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Sunday, Jan. 29 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Feb. 1 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Thursday, Feb. 2 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Friday, Feb. 3 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Saturday, Feb. 4 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Sunday, Feb. 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
NFL Opening Night Celebration
- Monday, Jan. 30
- Minute Maid Park
- 5:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $20
- ticketmaster.com
Family friendly! Fans can enjoy the big kick-off celebration and listen to media interviews with Super Bowl players after they are introduced on the field, receive autographs by NFL Legends, meet the cheerleaders, team mascots and a Red Carpet fan photo opportunity. Tickets start at $20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Luminaries of the Game Grand Gala Event
- Wednesday, Feb. 1
- 7 p.m.
- Marriott Marquis Houston
The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee grand gala event, Luminaries of the Game, will be held February 1 at the new Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston.
The event will honor Houston luminaries, Janice and Robert McNair to recognize all they have done for the city of Houston.
The Gala will feature members of the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame and sports celebrities to spotlight all that makes Houston a great location for Super Bowl LI and to showcase Houston as the city of the future.
The charitable goal of the event is $1 million, with an additional $1 million to be matched by the NFL Foundation. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee’s charitable giving program, Touchdown Houston, which will distribute the funds to Houston-area nonprofits.
Contact Marshall Bush Rossi to purchase a table for this wonderful Gala.
Club Nomadic
- Thursday, Feb. 2 - Sam Hunt
- Friday, Feb. 3 - Bruno Mars
- Saturday, Feb. 4 - Taylor Swift
- Sawyers Yard on Edwards Street
- 8 p.m.
- ticketmaster.com
Club Nomadic, a 3-story collapsible nightclub entertainment center, will be located at Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Arts District, two miles from Downtown Houston.
This 62,500-square-foot nightclub will host events Feb. 2-4 including Sam Hunt, the Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift on Super Bowl eve. Seating options include floor-level general admission, tiered mezzanines and a private experience for VIP ticket holders.
Photo Tour: Club Nomadic almost ready for Super Bowl concerts
Organizers did advise that there is no parking available for concertgoers and that guests should take an Uber ride or shuttle to the event.
The BIG TEXAS Party
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- Silver Street Studios
- 7 p.m.
- Tickets start at $125
CultureMap, ESPN Radio, and SB Nation present The BIG TEXAS Party on Thursday, February 2 at Silver Street Studios.
This Texas-sized event is designed for the people who love Texas and will be hosted by Ed "Too Tall" Jones and Randy White, and celebrates the city of Houston. Special guest appearances by Texas football players. Enjoy an evening of beer, BBQ and bourbon.
Legends for Charity Dinner
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- Marriott Marquis Houston
- 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Business Attire
- Tickets start at $250
- Visit legendsforcharity.com/
The Legends for Charity dinner will present the 2017 Pat Summerall Award to Rich Eisen, NFL Network Studio Host of AT&T’s “The Rich Eisen Show.” The dinner will be a celebration of his life and career showcased with video tributes and guest speakers,
The Pat Summerall Award honors an individual who has made a significant contribution in the sports field and was created in honor of the late beloved legendary broadcaster for his contributions to the NFL for over 50 years.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars Party
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- Irish Cowboy
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets start at $500
- Buy tickets here
This VIP party features a red carpet entrance and premium cigars from the industry's top brands, single-malt scotch, heavy appetizers and football celebrities to keep you entertained throughout the evening.
Open premium bar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Transportation to the Pastorini Super Party 2017 will be provided after Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars.
Pastorini’s Super Party 2017 starring Mark Chestnut & Tracy Byrd
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- Red Neck Country Club, Stafford
- 8 p.m.
- $85
- danpastorinicharity.org/super-party
Join the party with musical headliners Mark Chestnut and Tracy Byrd while raising money for local charities.
This all access pregame Super Bowl Party will feature gourmet Texan fare, open bar, and hand-rolled cigars. Hit the red carpet and pose for the paparazzi while brushing shoulders with celebrities and athletes such as Mean Joe Greene, Mike Ditka and Bob Lilly. Proceeds benefit Be An Angel, Bum Phillips Charities and Gridiron Greats.
Bulls and Blackjack
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- VIP Reception 6-7 p.m.
- Event 7 p.m.
- Private Manor in River Oaks
- www.bullsandblackjack.com
The Players Party
- Feb. 2-5
- Sam Houston Race Park
- Doors open at 3 p.m.
- Visit PlayersParty2017.com
NFL Players & Alumni, Music Headliners, Media, Famous Foodies, Supermodels & Superfans converge for this 4-day Super Bowl bash. Guests will enjoy interactive games, concerts, carnival games, Celebrity Lip Sync Contests and a swag bag for every attendee. This is the “World’s largest Super Bowl Viewing Party” and it’s affordable. Discounted 4-day passes are available.
Entertainment includes Hunter Hayes, The Dazz Band, Tracy Byrd, Montgomery Gentry, Jamie Lynn Spears and many, many more.
The Houston Power Party
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
- 10 p.m.
- Tickets start at $100
- Buy tickets here
The Houston Power Party is hosted by Houston City Council Member, Larry Green, the Santana Dotson Foundation and the Moran Norris Foundation.
Art, fashion, music and sports will collide for an exciting evening during Super Bowl week. Enjoy multiple interactive experiences throughout the museum, access to one-of-a-kind exhibits, celebrity appearances, theatrical lighting and concert level sound.
Casino Royale “Luv Ya Blue” Red Carpet Experience
- A Night with the Houston Oilers
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- OROA Furniture, 4444 Westheimer
- Start at $250
- Tickets
Isiah Carey of "The Factor" and Theresa Roemer will host an upscale and exquisite Super Bowl Experience Party celebrating the NFL's greatest with some of Houston's football history. Featured Houston Oiler guests include Warren Moon, Cris Dishman, Leonard "BUBBA" McDowell, Marcus Robertson, Lamar Lathon, Haywood Jeffires, James Williams and more.
The Govenor’s House
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- 9:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.
- Sterling House on Bagby
- Tickets start at $25
- Buy tickets
Launch Super Bowl weekend in grand style at Sterling House. Enjoy wonderful food and supreme music. The music selector for this event is McLaughlin, former Defensive End with the Tampa bay Buccaneers. This event is an official RNFLPA event.
Super Bowl Party 2017
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- Avaya Center on Richmond Ave.
- $50
For ticket information, click here
Super Bowl LI: Art Edition
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- 7 p.m.
- The House
- Free admission
- Click for information
This fun party is sponsored by Bellaire Rose. Make your plans now to go to The House located on Washington Street near downtown. Reverse happy hour starts at 7 p.m. with a DJ spinning tunes and local artists.
Music Doing Good ELITE
- A Music Showcase Kickoff Party
- Presented by Northwestern Mutual
- Friday, Feb. 3
- 6 p.m.
- Buy tickets here
Chateau Carnarvon invites you to join them for ELITE, a Music Showcase Kickoff Party! Featuring live music by Jacob Latimore, Sundance Head, Evan Christian, and DJS Entertainment. Live music with top performers, celebrities, craft cocktails, and amazing cuisine. 1
100% of ticket sales and auction items will benefit Music Doing Good.
Event location:
Chateau Carnarvon
100 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX 77024
Proof Rooftop Lounge
- Thursday, Feb. 2
- Bow Wow | Michael Strahan | Odell Beckam Jr. | Kid 'n Play | Carl Thomas | Eric Dickerson | DJ Shanté | MC Lyte
- 2600 Travis Street
- Starts at $25
- Buy tickets here
Proof Rooftop Lounge
- Friday, Feb. 3
- Snoop Dogg
- 2600 Travis Street
- Buy tickets here
Proof Rooftop Lounge
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- French Montana | Amber Rose | DJ Duffey
- 2600 Travis Street
- Buy tickets here
Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon
- Honoring Early Campbell and Bob McNair
- Friday, Feb. 3
- Marriott Marquis
- 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- $1,250
- Buy tickets here
The opening event to Super Bowl LI weekend - the Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon honoring Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Enjoy a cocktail reception, seated lunch, and hear stories from Hall of Famers and NFL Legends.
ESPN The Party
- Friday, Feb. 3
- Arts District downtown
- Invite only
ESPN will host its 13th annual ESPN The Party event Friday, Feb. 3 in Houston. The event will feature a special live performance by multi-platinum selling, eight-time Grammy award-winning solo artist and vocalist Fergie, who passed along a message to Houstonians:
“Waaazzzuup Houston!!!!! Im comin for u to kick off Super Bowl weekend Friday night at ESPN The Party with my boy DJ Khaled!!! Itz gon be lit!!!!!!!”
ESPN will take over a 65,000 square foot warehouse located just outside of the Arts District in downtown Houston in a space, designed by Event Eleven, to mirror a construction site that reflects the new development of the Houston.
Official Super Bowl Party “Planet New Era”
- Friday, Feb. 3
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Vrsi
- Hosted by Hip Hop artist Bun B
- By invitation only
New Era Cap, the official cap of the NFL, will be hosting its official Super Bowl party “Planet New Era” on Friday, February 3. Hip Hop artist Bun B will host and performers include rapper 2Chainz, hip hop group Migos, DJ Ace (Trey Smith/Will Smith’s son) and rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
Celebrity and athlete appearances may include (but not limited to) Chicago Bulls’ Dwyane Wade, Houston Rockets’ James Harden and Buffalo Bills’ Tyrod Taylor.
16th Annual Off the Field Players’ Wives Fashion Show
- Friday, Feb. 3
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Tootsies
- http://offthefieldpwa.org/fashionshow/
Leather & Laces Party
- Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4
- Hughes Manor Campus
- Starts at 9:30 p.m.
- info@leatherandlaces.com
The 14th Annual Leather & Laces two-night party at Super Bowl LI will be held at Hughes Manor Campus on Washington Avenue. This party will be one of the hottest places to be during Super Bowl Weekend with more than 3,000 guests expected.
Guests will enjoy hand-rolled sushi, open bars with premium liquors and champagne, hors d'oeuvres and desserts.
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (a sanctioned event)
- Friday, Feb. 3
- Lakewood Church
- 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
- http://superbowlgospel.com/celebration/
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is where faith meets football.
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl LI weekend. NFL players and top artists will join together on stage for uplifting music and inspirational messages.
Guest artists include CeCe Winans, Damien Escobar, Natalie Grant and the Player’s Choir.
Players and Pets Super Bowl Edition “Blackout” Celebrity Party
- Friday, Feb. 3
- 4-8 p.m.
- Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill
- White Oak Drive
- $25 General Admission
- More information
This event will benefit three Houston animal charities -- School of Wags, Pug Hearts and Mutt Mesh Rescue. Hosted by Houston Radio Legend Jammin Jimmy Olson. This event is not only to raising funds for these charities, but to help promote our national cause of "BLACKING" out animal neglect and homelessness.
16th Annual Celebrity Bowling Players Party
- Friday, Feb. 3
- BowlMor Lane
- 6 p.m.
- $650
- Private gathering
- For more information
The 16th Annual Celebrity Bowling Players Party and throw a strike in the fight against child hunger. This Bowl-A-Thon is a private elite gathering includes food, beverage, consumer prizing, sports trivia, entertainment and gifting.
The Barstool Super Bowl Party
- Rich’s Houston
- Friday, Feb. 3
- 9 p.m.
- 2401 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX
- Buy tickets here
The Barstool Super Bowl party will feature performances by Ja Rule, Ashanti, Mike Stud and more.
16th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge
NFL sanctioned VIP celebrity flag football game with NFL great Doug Flutie, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, and other pro athletes and celebrities.
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Rhodes Stadium, Katy
- 8 a.m.
- Purchase tickets
Celebrity Flag Football schedule:
- 8 a.m. - City of Katy Tailgate Chili Cook-off
- Celebrity Chef Cook-off
- 12 p.m. - Pregame Show Featuring Katy ISD
- 1 p.m. - Celebrity Flag Football Game featuring pro athletes, celebrities
- Purchase tickets
Super Bowl Breakfast
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
- 8-10 a.m.
- Houston Marriott Marquis
- superbowlbreakfast.com
Dress is business casual - jacket and tie not required. The breakfast will be emceed by James Brown, Host of "The NFL Today" and Thursday Night Football, and will include the presentation of the 2017 Bart Starr Award.
Special guests will include:
- Tony Dungy, 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Robert McNair, Owner, Houston Texans
- Clark Hunt, Owner, Kansas City Chiefs
- Roger Staubach, 2-time Super Bowl Champion (VI, XII), Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Bruce Matthews, NFL1983 - 2013, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans
- Brent Jones, San Francisco 49ers, 1988-1998
- Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1995-2008
- Curtis Martin, NFL, 1995-2006
- Troy Vincent, NFL, 1992-2006
- Aeneas Williams, NFL, 1991 - 2004
- Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati Bengals, 1980 - 1992
Leigh Steinberg Party
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 1-4 p.m.
- Hughes Manor
- By Invitation Only
Sports agent Leigh Steinberg will host his 30th annual Super Bowl Party at Hughes Manor on Saturday, February 4th. NFL owners, general managers, coaches, celebrities, entertainers, politicians, corporate CEOs, and more are invited to this event.
NFL Honors
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- The Wortham Center
- 7 p.m.
The night before Super Bowl LI, the NFL salutes its best players and plays from the 2016 season with "NFL Honors." This star-studded event will be held in downtown Houston at The Wortham Center.
The NFL’s end of season awards are announced at this event, along with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 that will be inducted in July in Canton, Ohio.
The 2017 MAXIM Party
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
- 8 p.m.
- Guest tickets start at $750
- By invitation only
- TheMaximEvents.com
Party guests will experience an immersive experience with art, fashion and music celebrating the big game. The event will feature headline performers and special guest talent and will be filled with A-List celebrities, VIPs, tastemakers and athletes. By invitation only.
The Super Bowl Taste of the NFL
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- University of Houston
- Starts at 7 p.m.
- $700
- tasteofthenfl.com
You don't want to miss the 26th Annual Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 4th at the University of Houston. Enjoy a night of food, football and fun. All proceeds of the event benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests can purchase tickets here.
The “Extravaganza of Stars”
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Blackburn Estate
- 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- $1,500
- Buy tickets here
The pre-game “Extravaganza of Stars” will celebrate the Houston art world to benefit Historical Texas Treasures. Hosts Joanne King Herring, Buzz Aldrin along with Royals Prince Piotr Galitzine, Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, and Princess Tatiana Galitzine will be joined by the following superstars.
- Buzz Aldrin - Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is the last living member of the first moon landing
- George Foreman - two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist
- Clay Walker - Platinum country music artist
- Booker T - multi-championship professional wrestler, TV star, WWE Hall of Famer
- Jordin Sparks – American Idol winner, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress
8th Annual Big Game Big Give Charity Event
- Party hosted by Josh Brolin and David Schwimmer
- Celebrity poker tournament with performance by Common
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Held at home of Michael and Lisa HoltHouse
- For tickets, email BGBGtickets@givingback.org
Charitable proceeds from the Big Give Charity Event benefit Lemonade Day, which focuses on serving the community with proactive programs designed to teach life skills, character & entrepreneurship, to receive a large portion of the night’s proceeds.
The invitation-only event will include celebrities and sports legends, including Arian Foster, Adrian Peterson, Terrell Owens, Emmitt Smith, and Ricky Williams.
Guests will enjoy A-List entertainment, live and silent auctions and great food and drink. The evening will include an after-party with a celebrity poker tournament hosted by Jamie Gold, the World Series of Poker Champion and winner of the largest event in history with a 90 million dollar prize pool, and the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps. Visit http://thegivingbackfund.org/bgbg2016/
Glitz & Gridiron Party
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
- 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
- Tickets start at $30
- Contact Info: info@glitzandgridiron.com
- Buy tickets here
Fashion, music and sports collide at The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum for the Glitz & Gridiron Party. On Thursday, Feb 2, the HBCU Fashion Show will feature HBCU Alumni showcasing Houston's Boutiques and Designers. On Saturday, Feb 4 "Glitz & Gridiron" will have music from various national and local DJ’s mixing everyone’s favorite tunes.
Glitz & Gridiron is the Official party of the HBCU Fashion Show.
Playboy Party
- Saturday, February 4
- The Spire
- 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- $250 and up
- Buy tickets here
The Big Game Weekend :: TAO Takeover with special guest headliner tba.
The Professional Football Players Mothers Association Gala
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 8 p.m.– 1 a.m.
- DoubleTree by Hilton at Greenway Plaza
- $100 per person
- www.pf.pma.org
Texas Size Super Bowl Party with Special Guest Morris Chestnut
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Doubletree Hotel Greenway Plaza
- http://www.texassizesuperbowl.com/
Party like a rock star at one of Houston’s hottest pre-game celebrations with Actor Morris Chestnut. He has appeared in numerous feature films including Boyz n the Hood and on television series including Rosewood.
Lil Wayne & Celebrity Friends “Undisputed” 2017 Super Bowl Party
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Ayva Center, Richmond Avenue
- 9 p.m.
- Buy tickets here
Join Lil Wayne and celebrity friends for his live 2017 Pre-Super Bowl LI party at the Ayva Center on Richmond Avenue. Limited early bird tickets are available. Reservations recommended for VIP sections. Full lineup of friends is to be announced.
Rolling Stone LIVE: Houston Big Game Bash
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Museum of Fine Arts (MFA)
- 9 p.m.
- rollingstone.com/biggameweekend
Rolling Stone will host one of the hottest, most exclusive events on Super Bowl weekend. Rolling Stone's sixth annual big game bash will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFAH) in Houston’s Museum District. The event will host celebrities, athletes, and influencers with performances by some of today's hottest artists. Will welcome A-List talent, such as Grammy nominated producer Diplo and hip-hop legend Nas.
NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
- $500 General Admission
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Click for information
NFL Alumni is teaming up with Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, to throw a pre-game brunch on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Players Tailgate Houston 2017
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- Mike Calvert Toyota
- 12 p.m.
- $699
- bullseyeeventgroup.com
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is the 2017 Players Tailgate chef at the Super Bowl in Houston. The Players Tailgate is destined to be one of the hottest pre-game VIP parties and is located 1.5 blocks from the main entrance of NRG Stadium.
Tailgate guests will enjoy a pavilion lined space filled with tables and white leather furniture. Watch ESPN’s pre-game coverage on large LED monitors while enjoying this great social event. It is an amazing experience for football fans young and old!
Club Cle’ Big Game Weekend
- Feb. 2-5
- Club Cle'
- 9 p.m.
- clehouston.com/
Club Cle’ in downtown Houston has announced a big game weekend celebration for Super Bowl LI with well known DJs including Vice, Tiesto, Skrillex, DJ Snake, and an after-hours party on February 5 with Nightmare.
Five Days of Super Bowl Parties at the Mansion
- Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb 5
- Private Gated Location
- Starting at $150 per day
- Buy tickets here
A week of Super Bowl parties and special events starting Feb. 1. Guests will enjoy 14 hours per day inside an exclusive/gated location with also an outside enclosed tent providing music, open bar and VIP areas. The "Property" is located on 1.5 acres (address listed on your confirmation after ticket purchase.)
An AfroCaribbean Super Bowl
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- Midtown/Galleria Venue tba
- 4-10 p.m.
- Register here
The best DJs from across the country will be spinning Afrobeats, Soca, Dancehall and Hip-hop for an international Super Bowl vibe.
Superstar Saturday
- The Square at Memorial City Mall
- Saturday, Feb. 4
- 3-11 p.m.
- FREE
Family friendly. Enjoy a little rookies training camp and end zone celebration dance off like the pros. Don’t miss a live interview and autograph signing with former Houston Oiler, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, as well a performance of his famed ‘funky chicken’ end zone dance.
Ultimate Big Game Watch Party
- The Square at Memorial City Mall
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- 3-9 p.m.
- FREE
Family friendly. Guests are welcome to bring their blankets, chairs and friends to cheer on their favorite team.
Woric 400 Men’s Super Bowl Party
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- Word of Restoration International Church, Rosharon
- 5-9 p.m.
- FREE event
- Tickets
All men are invited to attend a special Super Bowl Party hosted by the 400 Men's Ministry.
The Biggest Super Bowl Watch Party
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- Ballroom @Bayou Place
- Door open 2:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
- More information
Watch the game on big screen TVs, drink specials, celebrity Djs, special invited surprise guests and NFL players, balcony view of the city.
Houston Super Bowl Party
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- Omni Houston Hotel – Galleria
- Black Swan Club and Nest VIP Room
- 3-11 p.m.
- $300
- Click for tickets
Texas Tailgate 51
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- Crowne Plaza NRG Stadium
- 12:30-4:30 p.m.
- $450
- Visit www.texastailgate51.com
Tailgate 51 is the ultimate pre-game hospitality event prior to Super Bowl 51. Located steps from the gates of NRG Stadium and is hosted by former Cowboys and 3-time Super Bowl Champion Daryl "Moose" Johnston. Celebrity guests making appearances include former and current NFL players plus live entertainment!
Houston Official Tailgate Party Pre-Super Game LI
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- 8510 Kirby Drive
- 1:30-4:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $899
- Buy tickets
This private tailgate will feature great food, Hollywood celebrity guests and football fun for the Super Pre-Game 2017. Luxury tent located across the street from NRG, upscale buffet, unlimited bar, games and other activities. Big screen televisions and celebrity appearances. Visit www.houstontailgateparty.com
“Super Bowl LI” Brunch | Mixer
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- 10 a.m.
- Benjy’s on Washington
- $70-$140
- Ticket information
Premier networking brunch at a 5-star restaurant. Sip endless mimosas, network and receive distinct gifts from sponsors. Come dressed to impress.
Theta Chi Super-Que Bowl Party
- Sunday, Feb. 5
- 4 p.m.
- $30 General Admission
- Ticket info.
Theta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host a party at the CWA Union Hall located at 1730 Jefferson Street. Presale tickets only.
Houston Professional Sports
Houston Rockets Game
- Tuesday, January 31
- Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings
- Toyota Center
- 7 p.m.
- HoustonToyotaCenter.com
Houston Rockets Game
- Thursday, February 2
- Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks
- Toyota Center
- 7 p.m.
- HoustonToyotaCenter.com
Houston Rockets Game
- Friday, February 3
- Houston Rockets-Chicago Bulls
- Toyota Center
- 7 p.m.
- HoustonToyotaCenter.com
UFC Fight Night
- Saturday, February 4
- UFC Fight Night Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie
- Toyota Center
- 7 p.m.
- HoustonToyotaCenter.com
KHOU.com will keep this list of Super Bowl LI parties and events updated on a daily basis. Visit the Super Bowl section on KHOU.com for the latest headlines for the big event on and off the field.
