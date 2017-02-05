GAME BLOG: Patriots win Super Bowl LI, 34-28, in historic comeback in OT

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the game winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during over time during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

OT

The Falcons die a sudden death! The New England Patriots win the first overtime Super Bowl in history...in Houston!! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mQlmLtAYJF — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

Before first ever Super Bowl overtime... fans race to restroom. Game is to good to miss a play.#khou11 #sb51 pic.twitter.com/DnObeXLPyr — Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 6, 2017

THE FIRST OVERTIME GAME IN SUPER BOWL HISTORY WILL BE PLAYED IN HOUSTON! #khou #HouNews — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

4TH QUARTER

#KHOU11 #SB51 We're headed to OT for the first time in Super Bowl history. It looks like White might have blown an ACL — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Amendola of #TheWoodlands gets the catch for two point conversion...we're tied at 28-28 with :57 sec left — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Was Edelman's catch the best in Super Bowl history?? Wow! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

He caught it. Unbelievable. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017

Great fake on the 2-point conversion. It's a one possession game. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

Woodlands HS great Danny Amendola with another Super Bowl touchdown catch, had one 2 years ago as well. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady has been a Superman but the Atlanta defensive line has been faster than a speeding bullet tonight. #khou #SuperBowlSunday — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

.@RiceAthletics Assoc. AD of Development Brian Mann was the man with the pass to #LadyGaga to end the #PepsiHalftime Show. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017

Zero urgency from Pats — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017

NE settles for a FG.



NE 12 | ATL 28 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

GRADY GETS BRADY X3!!! pic.twitter.com/gdOQWkj8ax — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

3RD QUARTER

Falcons Cheerleaders performing during latest commercial break #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TuBmu6bxnW — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

LaRoy Reynolds recovers the NE onside kick.



We take over at the NE 41. #RiseUp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Brady to White ... touchdown New England. It's 28-9 with 2:06 left in 3rd after Gostkowski misses the PAT — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

Average score of this year's playoff games: 32-17. And that was before #SuperBowl #SB51 #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Matt Ryan is now 12 of 14 for 193 yds and 2 TD's — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

That was the #Falcons longest scoring drive, time-wise: 4:02 by my count #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

Too much speed from #Falcons. Patriots can't keep up #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Ryan to Tevin Coleman for another Falcons TD and Atlanta is making this a rout. Falcons up 28-3 with 8:31 left in 3rd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

TOUCHDOWN COLEMAN!!!!!!



MattyIce❄️ ➡️ Coleman for the score!



NE 3 | ATL 28 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/Ki4zWVw6UK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Patriots desparately trying to keep Falcons out of endzone ... a TD here .... and this thing might be over. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Former UH star Elandon Roberts makes the tackle ... but Falcons come right back with big strike. Ryan to Gabriel to NE 28. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 Note to sports teams that play inside roofed stadiums please don't ever shoot off fireworks!The smoke takes forever to clear out! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#Patriots force a #RiseUp 3-and-out.



BIG Edelman return.



And the Pats have the ball near midfield! #SB51 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

HALFTIME

AMAZING halftime show! Lady Gaga is such a performer!!! What a production from start to finish! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/3XmNobPye4 — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) February 6, 2017

You can feel the heat from the flames 🔥 even in 600 section #khou11 pic.twitter.com/PHDLFINgMr — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga and NRG Stadium just put one of the best half time spectacles in Super Bowl history. #khou #HouNews — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

#SB51 Only Lady Gaga could make a grand entrance like this. What do you think HOUSTON? Thumbs up? Photos courtesy: @USATODAYsports pic.twitter.com/TXVrI93n86 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 6, 2017

Roof opening here at NRG for the halftime show pic.twitter.com/5xlz7o7BJI — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017

2ND QUARTER

#KHOU11 #SB51 This crowd is stunned. Falcons up 21-0 with 2:21 left in first half. That was an 82 yard pick six for Alford ... Wow!! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Defensive holding against the Falcons ... that's three straight .. and keeping the Pats drive alive. Wow — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Defensive holding on Falcons again ...... gives the Pats a first down — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 The Houstonians in the crowd .... haven't seen QB play like this in years ....... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan to Hooper for the TD and the Falcons have ignited the Atlanta fans at NRG. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons going no huddle and Patriots reeling .... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons have outplayed Patriots so far .. and start with good field position ... again. Atlanta up 7-0 with 10:37 left in 2nd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons defense holds .. and Patriots to punt ... and Falcons get it at their own 38 yd line — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

The Atlanta defense has come to play today. #khou #SuperBowlLI — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

EAT FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 🆓



NE 0 | ATL 7#SB51 https://t.co/Zpk35ACon1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

Falcons strike first!



TOUCHDOWN FREEMAN! pic.twitter.com/UncBxCN8tt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 5 play drive .. Julio, Julio, Devonta, Devonta & Devonta. Falcons go up 7-0 with 12:15 left in 2nd qtr — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

Blount on the carry.

Blount with the FUMBLE.



This @AtlantaFalcons D came to play! #SB51 https://t.co/EbZRVrlf2E — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

No panic on #Patriots sideline. Brady, McDaniels calmly looking at tablet — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Fumbled by Blount and recovered by Falcons at their own 29. with 14:08 left in 2nd qtr. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

Turnover #1: Falcons recover — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

On field radio reporter Boselli notes Falcons Jake Matthews Houston-area product struggling right now in pass protection #SuperBowl #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

1ST QUARTER

#KHOU11 #SB51 The Patriots have not scored in the first quarter of any of their Super Bowl appearances & after 1st qtr it's 0-0. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan sacked by Branch ... and Falcons punt to Patriots 9 yd line .. Edelman returns to 18 yd line — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Jarrett with the big sack on Brady and Pats punt to Atlanta 12 yd line. Still no score .... 5:08 left in 1st — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

SACK!



Upshaw gets to Brady! pic.twitter.com/BAEhmvrbnW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl2017 The Woodlands product Danny Amendola gets his first catch of the game ..... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

PRE-GAME:

41 and his lovely wife have arrived #SB51 pic.twitter.com/0FGVeujEir — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 5, 2017

Is this outfit #1? https://t.co/DWVTlGZmL3 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 5, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence lands in Houston & stops for Bar-B-Q before heading to #SuperBowl at NRG Stadium. #khou11 https://t.co/GSZgseGLBo — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 5, 2017

Inactives for #SB51:



Nick Williams

Terron Ward

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Dashon Goldson

Josh Keyes

Wes Schweitzer

DJ Tialavea pic.twitter.com/yudgGdQYuG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

Here she comes! Lady Gaga on the field at NRG. What are you hoping to see during today's #SB51 halftime show? https://t.co/EOmkk5LKrt pic.twitter.com/cKKt6JkaRM — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 5, 2017

