NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

GAME BLOG: It's Super Bowl Sunday

KHOU.com and KHOU 11 Sports , KREM 3:54 PM. PST February 05, 2017

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

We want to see your fan pics! Send them to photos@khou.com to be in our slideshow.

BLOG:

5:35 p.m. - Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife former First Lady Barbara Bush take the field. President Bush tosses the coin and it's tails.  Atlanta wins the toss. New England receives the ball first.

5:33 p.m. - Country star Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem. 

 

PRE-GAME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium

KHOU


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories