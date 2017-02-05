NWCN
#BoycottBudweiser? Budweiser Super Bowl ad sparks immigrant debate

Sean Rossman , USA TODAY , KREM 5:37 PM. PST February 05, 2017

People watching Super Bowl LI aren't shying away from the politics.

Tweeters are furiously posting #BoycottBudweiser after the beer company created a Super Bowl ad telling the immigrant beginnings of its founder, Adolphus Busch, a German who came to St. Louis in the 1800s.

The ad comes at a time when the issue of immigration is more politically charged because of President Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The company boasts the commercial as, "the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream."

 

Here's a bit of what was said. It's not all bickering. Some people are even boycotting the boycott.

 

 

 

 

 

 

