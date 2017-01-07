WATCH: Seahawks' Paul Richardson makes insane one-handed touchdown catch

***File image*** Quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates with wide receiver Paul Richardson. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2016 Getty Images)

Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson made one of the most remarkable catches you'll ever see in NFL playoff history during Seattle's Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions Saturday night.

On 4th and Goal from the 2-yard-line, Russell Wilson lobbed one to the corner of the end zone for Richardson. Lions safety Tavon Wilson hit Richardson while not looking for the ball.

It didn't matter. Richardson caught the ball with his left hand as he was going down and brought it into his body for the touchdown.

Wilson was called for pass interference. Declined, of course.

