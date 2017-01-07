NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WATCH: Seahawks' Paul Richardson makes insane one-handed touchdown catch

Travis Pittman , KING 6:20 PM. PST January 07, 2017

Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson made one of the most remarkable catches you'll ever see in NFL playoff history during Seattle's Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions Saturday night.

On 4th and Goal from the 2-yard-line, Russell Wilson lobbed one to the corner of the end zone for Richardson. Lions safety Tavon Wilson hit Richardson while not looking for the ball.

It didn't matter. Richardson caught the ball with his left hand as he was going down and brought it into his body for the touchdown.

Wilson was called for pass interference. Declined, of course.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories