Watch: Marshawn Lynch, bus nearly collide while he does wheelie

SEATTLE -- He's just about them wheelies, boss.

Seattle Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch appeared to nearly collide head-on with a bus while popping a wheelie on a bicycle. He was in Scotland filming a Skittles ad to air during the Super Bowl.

Clips of the near collision were posted on Twitter. Lynch deftly handles the bicycle (complete with Skittles messenger bag on the front), riding on just the rear tire. He then swerves to the left just before the bus comes through.

Another video of Marshawn Lynch doon Paisley High Street playing chicken with buses 🙈😂 video courtesy of @jobbyweecher pic.twitter.com/3kxPBUcEOG — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

It's not clear from the video if the near-collision was a choreographed part of the ad or just something Lynch was doing on his own.

Here's a second view.





