Seahawks-Falcons QB stat comparison shows advantage Wilson in playoffs

Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan (Steve Dykes and Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had an MVP-caliber season this year and posted, by far, the best quarterback rating of his career.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted the lowest quarterback rating of his career and threw more interceptions than in any year prior.

But the postseason is a different beast, and the playoff histories of both these men show Wilson has put up the better numbers.



In 11 playoff games, Wilson has completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,552 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a quarterback rating of 95.9 -- down nearly four points from his regular season average.

He's 8-3 including two Super Bowl wins. One of his losses was against the Falcons in the divisional round in 2012.

Ryan's Falcons have played less than half the playoff games of Wilson's Seahawks. He's completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,230 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His playoff rating of 85.2 is down eight points from his regular season average. He's 1-4 in those games.

Let's take this a step further and look at how they've done specifically in the divisional round, which is the round they will play in on Saturday.

• Wilson (4 games): 63.7%, 1,122 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs (104.3 QB rating)

• Ryan (2 games): 68.8%, 436 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTS (82.6 QB rating)

It doesn't hurt that Wilson had Marshawn Lynch in the backfield for seven of his eight playoff wins. And he's been able to rely on one of the best defenses ever in the NFL. The Seahawks still have a stout defense, but the absence of safety Earl Thomas in the last quarter of the season was apparent. The secondary will be tested greatly against the Falcons' No. 3-ranked pass offense. Seattle's run game has struggled this season but broke out against the Detroit Lions' weak run defense last week.

Ryan's supporting cast has not been as great as Wilson's over his career. But this year, Ryan has a Pro Bowl running back, receiver, and center helping him run the second-most productive offense in the league. That led him to post the best passer rating of his career. But, the Falcons offense will have to make up for a defense that was 25th out of 32 teams in yards allowed, and 27th in points allowed this season.

