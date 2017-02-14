Seahawks warned on Sherman injury reporting, but won't be punished: Report

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium. Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard)

The Seattle Seahawks won't face a substantial penalty for failing to disclose cornerback Richard Sherman's knee ailment on injury reports late in the 2016 season.

The NFL issued a warning to the team regarding the failure to report, but the Seahawks will not face any additional discipline at this time, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

After the regular season ended, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed that Sherman had been dealing with a medial collateral ligament injury, but it wasn't listed on any of the team's injury reports.

ESPN reported last month that the Seahawks were in jeopardy of being stripped of a second-round draft pick.

“I’m feeling like I screwed that up with not telling you that,” Carroll said in a January news conference. “He was OK, so I don’t know. He never missed anything, I guess, is probably why."

Seattle previously was stripped of its fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft for violating contact rules on offseason workouts.

