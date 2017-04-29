NWCN
Seahawks select 11 players in the 2017 NFL Draft

KREM2 Sports , KREM 10:02 PM. PDT April 29, 2017

Here's a list of every Seattle pick in the 2017 NFL Draft:

2nd Round

   - (No. 35) DT, Malik McDowell, Michigan State

   - (No. 58) C, Ethan Pocic, LSU

3rd Round

   - (No. 90) DB, Shaquill Griffin, Central Florida

   - (No. 95) SS, Delano Hill, Michigan 

   - (No. 102) DT, Nazair Jones, North Carolina

   - (No. 106) WR, Amara Darboh, Michigan

4th Round

   - (No. 111) FS, Tedric Thompson, Colorado

6th Round

   - (No. 187) S, Michael Tyson, Cincinnati

   - (No. 210) OT, Justin Senior, Mississippi State

7th Round

   - (No. 226) WR, David Moore, East Central (OK)

   - (No. 249) RB, Christopher Carson, Oklahoma State

