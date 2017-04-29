Seahawks select 11 players in the 2017 NFL Draft

Here's a list of every Seattle pick in the 2017 NFL Draft:
2nd Round
- (No. 35) DT, Malik McDowell, Michigan State
- (No. 58) C, Ethan Pocic, LSU
3rd Round
- (No. 90) DB, Shaquill Griffin, Central Florida
- (No. 95) SS, Delano Hill, Michigan
- (No. 102) DT, Nazair Jones, North Carolina
- (No. 106) WR, Amara Darboh, Michigan
4th Round
- (No. 111) FS, Tedric Thompson, Colorado
6th Round
- (No. 187) S, Michael Tyson, Cincinnati
- (No. 210) OT, Justin Senior, Mississippi State
7th Round
- (No. 226) WR, David Moore, East Central (OK)
- (No. 249) RB, Christopher Carson, Oklahoma State
