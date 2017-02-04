Seahawks legend Kenny Easley elected to Hall of Fame

Seattle Seahawks legend Kenny Easley waves to the crowd at a halftime ceremony during the team's 40th Anniversary season, Sept. 28, 2015. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- Legendary Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Easley was voted in Saturday as the only person nominated by the Senior Committee this year. A Senior nominee is a player whose career ended at least 25 years ago. Easley retired after the 1987 season.

Easley will be the fourth player to go into Canton after playing his entire career with the Seahawks. He joins wide receiver Steve Largent, defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, and tackle Walter Jones.

In seven seasons during the 1980s, Easley had 32 interceptions, recovered 11 fumbles, and scored three touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, was voted 1984 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and named to the NFL's 1980s All-Decade Team.

Easley learned of his nomination not long after undergoing triple-bypass surgery.

Fans and friends, I missed my golf tourney in Seattle due to triple bypass heart surgery. — Kenny Easley (@Easleyforce5) August 8, 2016

Minor setback for a major comeback! — Kenny Easley (@Easleyforce5) August 8, 2016

Easley's induction ceremony will be this July. Running back LaDainian Tomlinson, quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Terrell Davis, defensive end Jason Taylor, kicker Morten Andersen, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be joining Easley in Canton.

The Seahawks organization has retired the numbers of the previous three inductees, so we're likely to see No. 45 join them next season. Easley was already a member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor.

Easley's career with the Seahawks wasn't all wine and roses. He was one of the key players involved in the 1987 player's strike.

He was traded to the Phoenix Cardinals for quarterback Kelly Stouffer the next offseason. But the trade was voided after Easley was diagnosed with idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, a severe kidney disease. It was reported his use of Advil -- allegedly as much as 15 to 20 tablets per day -- to treat ankle pain was partly to blame. Easley filed a lawsuit against the Seahawks, members of the team's medical and training staff, a private doctor, and the distributors of Advil. The case was settled out of court.

