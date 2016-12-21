Seahawks laugh off Sherman's confrontation, fiery remarks

Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett said reporters have added fuel to the fire about Richard Sherman's outburst. (Photo: KING)

RENTON, Wash. – If Richard Sherman raised attention this week, his teammates aren't acting like it.

"What happened? What happened with Sherm? He talking a lot again," joked Cliff Avril on Wednesday, when asked about a pair of headline worthy incidents in the past week.

The Seahawks cornerback confronted Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell over a play call Thursday in the middle of a game, and then was asked about it by a reporter on Tuesday. Sherman told the reporter, longtime print and radio personality Jim Moore, he would "ruin his career.” Sherman apologized for the latter remark Tuesday.

"Don't make me take y’alls credentials today," said Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, as he assumed the podium Wednesday, joking with reporters about the events a day before.

When asked about the dust-ups, Wilson claimed it was "not an issue for us. We're focused on practice and not really talking about ‘em. You guys ask questions, so it's important to answer so you understand."

Sherman’s defensive partner, defensive end Michael Bennett, also weighed in.

"It's his right to question. If he wants to question something, I think he can question it, but there is just a way of going about doing that,” said Bennett.

Bennett also said reporters have added fuel to the fire.

"The media wants to keep playing it up so they can divide a team," he said, adding about the original sideline confrontation, "I don't think (he) did it in a way that where he wanted to tear the team apart. He's just a competitive person who wants to win, just like Darrell Bevell wants to win too, and when you want to win, sometimes you can bump heads."

Fans also have seemed to shrug it off, as the team prepares for another playoff run.

"Richard Sherman can do whatever he wants. We love him no matter what," said Lynette Reynolds of Yelm.

She was taking photos of her young granddaughter outside the CenturyLink Field events center Wednesday.

"It's nice to see him come back to life, and start talking again,” Reynolds said. “He was quiet for a while last year after the mediocre thing. It's just nice to see him back."

Copyright 2016 KING